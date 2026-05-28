Uttarakhand CM Dhami releases solar awareness booklet, highlights Uttarakhand’s rooftop solar progress

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday released the ‘Solar Awareness Souvenir Booklet’ prepared by the Council on Energy, Environment and Water (CEEW) at the Chief Minister’s Camp Office.

Dhami said the booklet represents a collective effort towards promoting a greener and energy self-reliant Uttarakhand amid growing concerns over climate change and environmental challenges.

He said Uttarakhand has emerged among the top-performing states in implementing the PM Surya Ghar Yojana. According to the Chief Minister, the state achieved its initial target of 40,000 rooftop solar plants ahead of schedule and has already completed nearly 95 per cent of the total target.

State records major rise in solar capacity The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand has recorded nearly a ten-fold increase in solar energy capacity since 2024 and has installed residential rooftop solar systems with a capacity of around 290 MW.

He said the achievement reflects the coordinated efforts of UPCL, UREDA and other departments associated with the campaign.

Dhami also referred to awareness initiatives such as Solar Kauthig, street plays and training programmes for officials, saying these efforts have helped create awareness about solar energy among people.

He said the state government aims to encourage citizens to actively participate in the clean energy transition while reducing electricity costs and supporting environmental conservation.