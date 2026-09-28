Uttarakhand CM Dhami releases STI policy and GEP reports, stresses environmental data in planning

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday released the Uttarakhand Science, Technology and Innovation Policy-2026 along with technical reports on the state’s Gross Environment Product for 2023-24 and financial year 2024-25.

The releases took place during a meeting at the chief minister’s residence with Prime Minister’s Office Principal Scientific Adviser Prof Ajay Sood and experts from scientific and technical institutions. The discussions covered the use of environmental data in policymaking, the economic assessment of natural resources and the application of science and technology to challenges faced by Uttarakhand.

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Dhami directed officials to incorporate carbon credits into the state’s science, technology and innovation policy. He also asked them to develop water-harvesting solutions that can be adopted more easily by households and communities.

The state government said the GEP reports examine the economic value of natural resources and environmental services, including forests, water, biodiversity, soil conservation and carbon absorption.

The Science, Technology and Innovation Policy-2026 had already been formally released by Uttarakhand’s Department of Information Technology, Good Governance and Science & Technology in June. The policy focuses on research, innovation and technology-led solutions for local needs.

GEP framework to inform development planning During the meeting, Dhami said the GEP could provide a scientific and economic assessment of the contribution made by the state’s natural and environmental assets. He called for a framework that reflects Uttarakhand’s geographical conditions, resources and local requirements.

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Experts discussed the scientific basis of the GEP, environmental data collection and analysis, and its possible use in a Himalayan state. The meeting also considered how scientific studies and technical findings could be incorporated into government policymaking.

The government said the assessment covers areas such as forests, water resources, biodiversity, soil conservation and carbon absorption. Dhami said understanding the value of these resources could help policymakers account for environmental services while planning development activities.

The chief minister also emphasised water conservation. He asked officials to promote simple and low-cost water-harvesting technologies that can be used by ordinary citizens instead of limiting such systems to large institutional projects.

Policy focuses on science-led solutions for Himalayan needs The Science, Technology and Innovation Policy-2026 identifies several areas for research and technological intervention, including glaciology, natural disaster management, energy, water resources, agriculture, healthcare, education, migration, skill development, entrepreneurship and intellectual property.

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The government said the policy aims to strengthen research and development institutions and innovation centres, identify priority research areas and build a wider ecosystem for scientific research. It also provides for greater emphasis on science communication and public participation.

The meeting brought together experts including ANRF CEO Prof Shiv Kumar, senior scientist Dr Parminder Main, HESCO founder Dr Anil Prakash Joshi, IIT Roorkee director Prof K.K. Pant and UCOST director general Prof Durgesh Pant.

Dhami said Uttarakhand’s science and technology capabilities should be aligned with local needs, including environmental conservation, resource management and the development challenges of its mountainous and plains regions.