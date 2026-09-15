Uttarakhand CM Dhami reviews Char Dham Yatra arrangements as 50.56 lakh pilgrims complete darshan

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday reviewed arrangements for the 2026 Char Dham Yatra and directed officials to ensure pilgrim safety, smooth travel and effective traffic management. He asked district magistrates for updates on routes, traffic, health and security arrangements.

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Safety and traffic management remain priority Dhami ordered continuous monitoring of weather and landslide-prone areas, adequate security at sensitive locations and prompt rescue arrangements during emergencies. Holding areas should have necessary facilities to regulate traffic pressure and prevent inconvenience to pilgrims.

At Yamunotri, he directed officials to develop a second horse stand around 500 metres before the shrine, organise doli-kandi services and take action on an alternative route from Kharsali. Movement of pilgrims and horses and mules on the pedestrian route should be regulated, while effective crowd management should be maintained in the Suryakund area.

The CM ordered strict compliance with prescribed standards for horse and mule operations, regular health checks of animals and action against violations. Special caution was sought at Chirbasa and Bhairav Glacier on the Kedarnath pedestrian route, with immediate rescue arrangements wherever required.

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He directed action to widen the Yamunotri pedestrian route and speed up widening and pothole-free work on the Gangotri route. Officials were told to continuously monitor landslide-prone areas and maintain special vigilance in Syana Chatti. On the Jyotirmath-Marwari route, effective traffic management and adequate machinery for quickly reopening blocked stretches were ordered.

Health, basic services and helicopter fares monitored Dhami directed officials to ensure adequate doctors, paramedical staff, oxygen and emergency medical facilities, particularly on the Kedarnath and Badrinath routes. He also ordered better sanitation, proper disposal of horse and mule waste, drinking water, electricity, lighting, toilets and shuttle services. Toilets should be regularly cleaned and inspected.

In areas with weak mobile connectivity, departments and telecom companies were asked to coordinate on effective emergency communication arrangements. The CM said convenient darshan arrangements should also remain effective throughout the pilgrimage.

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Dhami directed that helicopter tickets be made available only at prescribed rates. Complaints of overcharging or unauthorised ticket sales should invite strict action. Helicopter operations should prioritise pilgrim safety in view of weather conditions.

The meeting was informed that 66,07,749 pilgrims had registered for the 2026 Char Dham Yatra. By 7 pm on September 14, 50,56,160 pilgrims had completed darshan. The figure included 7,08,407 at Yamunotri, 7,89,773 at Gangotri, 14,98,544 at Kedarnath, 17,36,619 at Badrinath and 3,22,817 at Hemkund Sahib.

Dhami directed district magistrates and departments to ensure that safety and facilities are not compromised at any stage and that problems on routes and sensitive stretches are addressed immediately. He directed officials to coordinate across departments so that changing weather, traffic congestion or other emerging issues are addressed without delay during the yatra.

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