Uttarakhand CM Dhami reviews herbal conservation project during Harela plantation drive

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday participated in a plantation drive organised on the occasion of Harela and reviewed the functioning of the Shri Dhanvantari Dham Herbal World Himalaya in Pauri Garhwal, highlighting the state's focus on biodiversity conservation, medicinal plant research and nature-based livelihoods.

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During the visit, the Chief Minister planted saplings at Malagram in Yamkeshwar block and toured the herbal park, where he reviewed the conservation of rare medicinal plant species, ongoing research activities and Ayurveda-based initiatives. He also inspected the meditation centre located within the campus.

The visit formed part of the state government's Harela celebrations, an annual festival associated with environmental conservation and afforestation in Uttarakhand.

Medicinal plant focus Addressing the gathering, Dhami said Uttarakhand's biodiversity and Himalayan medicinal plants represent an important natural resource whose conservation requires sustained scientific research and long-term policy support. He said preserving these resources is important not only from an environmental perspective but also for promoting traditional knowledge systems linked to Ayurveda.

According to the Chief Minister, initiatives aimed at conserving medicinal plants can support research, improve awareness about Himalayan biodiversity and strengthen efforts to protect fragile ecosystems. He added that scientific documentation and conservation of indigenous medicinal species could help preserve traditional knowledge while encouraging its integration with modern research.

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The state government said such initiatives could also contribute to the promotion of herbal tourism and generate livelihood opportunities for local communities through medicinal plant cultivation, value addition and related economic activities.

Officials said the plantation drive was intended to reinforce public participation in environmental conservation while encouraging the protection of green cover across the state.

Research and livelihoods The Chief Minister also reviewed facilities at Shri Dhanvantari Dham Herbal World Himalaya, where medicinal herbs collected from different Himalayan regions and several other parts of the country are being scientifically conserved.

According to the government, the facility has emerged as a centre for conservation of medicinal plants, Ayurveda-based research and documentation of traditional medicinal knowledge. Officials said the project seeks to combine conventional knowledge systems with scientific research to support conservation and sustainable utilisation of medicinal plant resources.

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The government said institutions engaged in biodiversity conservation can play an important role in supporting research, environmental awareness and sustainable tourism while also creating employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth.

Among those present during the programme were Patanjali Yogpeeth founder Swami Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna, Uttarakhand State Commission for Women chairperson Kusum Kandwal, Yamkeshwar MLA Renu Bisht, District Magistrate Swati S. Bhadauria, Senior Superintendent of Police Sarvesh Panwar, BJP district president Rajgaurav Nautiyal, Sub-Divisional Magistrate Chatar Singh Chauhan and other public representatives and officials.

The visit comes as the Uttarakhand government continues to promote environmental conservation alongside initiatives aimed at expanding research on Himalayan medicinal plants and encouraging nature-based economic activities. Officials said projects such as the Herbal World Himalaya are expected to contribute to biodiversity conservation while supporting Ayurveda research, herbal tourism and rural livelihoods through sustainable use of the state's natural resources.

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