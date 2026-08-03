Uttarakhand CM Dhami reviews NDRF preparedness in Gadarpur, calls for stronger disaster response through technology

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday visited the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) battalion in Gadarpur to review the state's disaster preparedness and response mechanisms, stressing the need to further strengthen disaster management through modern technology, regular training and better coordination among agencies.

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According to a Uttarakhand government press release, the chief minister interacted with NDRF officers and personnel during his one-day visit to Gadarpur and Rudrapur. He was briefed on the battalion's operational preparedness, disaster management systems, available resources, training programmes and relief and rescue operations undertaken by the force.

Dhami said Uttarakhand remains one of the country's most disaster-prone states because of its fragile Himalayan terrain and recurring natural hazards. In such circumstances, he said, institutions like the NDRF play a critical role in protecting lives, carrying out rescue operations and restoring normalcy during emergencies.

Modern technology and coordination key to disaster preparedness The chief minister said the state government is continuously working to modernise and strengthen Uttarakhand's disaster management framework so that relief and rescue operations can be carried out quickly and efficiently whenever disasters strike.

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He directed officials to accord priority to the adoption of advanced technology, capacity building through regular training and stronger coordination among departments and emergency response agencies. According to the government press release, he said these measures would ensure faster decision-making and more effective disaster response across the state.

During the interaction, senior NDRF officers briefed the chief minister on the battalion's functioning, operational capabilities, available equipment, training modules and preparedness for responding to natural disasters.

CM praises NDRF personnel, stresses environmental responsibility Dhami praised the courage, dedication and professionalism of NDRF personnel, saying they continue to protect human lives even under the most challenging circumstances. He said the discipline, commitment and service displayed by the force serve as an inspiration for the entire country.

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The chief minister also planted a sapling inside the NDRF campus during his visit. Calling environmental conservation a shared responsibility, he appealed to citizens to undertake large-scale plantation drives and ensure the protection of planted trees.

He said afforestation is not merely an environmental activity but an investment in the future, adding that protecting forests and increasing green cover remain essential for ecological balance and sustainable development.

The government has consistently emphasised disaster preparedness alongside environmental conservation, recognising that resilient ecosystems also contribute to reducing disaster risks in a Himalayan state like Uttarakhand, the press release noted.

According to the release, the visit concluded with detailed presentations by NDRF officials on the battalion's operational readiness and disaster response capabilities.

Minister Pradeep Batra, MLAs Arvind Pandey, Shiv Arora and Trilok Singh Cheema, Mayor Deepak Bali, BJP district president Manoj Pal, Udham Singh Nagar District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Ganpati, NDRF Commandant Santosh Kumar, Chief Medical Officer Parminder Singh, Deputy Commandant Deepak Bhatt and other officials were present during the programme.

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