Uttarakhand CM Dhami reviews response after Bailey bridge washed away in Chamoli

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday reviewed relief and rescue operations following the washing away of a Bailey bridge at Tamaknala on the Joshimath-Malari motor road in Chamoli district, directing officials to maintain essential supplies in affected areas and work on restoring connectivity, according to a state government press release.

Dhami spoke to the Chamoli district magistrate and Garhwal divisional commissioner to assess the situation and sought updates on relief and rescue efforts, the supply of essential commodities and restoration of road connectivity.

Essential supplies, alternative routes in focus The chief minister directed officials to ensure that supplies of ration, food, medicines and other essential items remained uninterrupted in the affected areas. Where required, authorities were asked to use alternative routes and other available means to deliver supplies to residents.

He also directed officials to reach the affected location and assess the extent of damage on the ground. The aim, according to the release, is to ensure that restoration and rehabilitation measures are not delayed.

With weather conditions changing and water flow increasing, Dhami asked officials to maintain heightened vigilance in lower-lying areas and around rivers and streams. He said the safety of residents should remain the priority and instructed authorities to keep arrangements ready for shifting people to safer locations if required.

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) is monitoring Chamoli and other vulnerable areas 24 hours a day, while coordination is being maintained with district administrations and concerned departments to activate relief and rescue teams if an emergency arises.

The bridge, constructed by 123 Border Roads Task Force at Suraithota, was washed away on Monday following a sudden increase in water flow at Tamaknala. A person and a camper vehicle were also reported to have been swept away.

After being informed about the incident, Dhami sought details from the secretary of disaster management and rehabilitation and directed that rescue and relief operations be given priority. Teams of the State Disaster Response Force and National Disaster Response Force were sent to the site, while local administration, police and other departments were engaged in relief and rescue work.

The government said its response would focus on safety, relief, uninterrupted supplies and restoration of connectivity in the affected areas.

Employee groups raise service-related demands Separately, Dhami met delegations from several employee organisations at the Chief Sevak Sadan at his camp office on Tuesday. The representatives raised issues concerning their respective departments and cadres, according to another government press release.

The Education Officer Administrative Cadre Association sought departmental promotions to vacant posts of director, additional director, joint director and block education officers, besides automatic regularisation after completion of the probation period.

The Uttarakhand Diploma Engineers Association of Jal Sansthan raised the demand for state ownership of the Uttarakhand Jal Sansthan. The Uttarakhand University Employees Federation sought filling of vacant non-teaching posts at state universities, restructuring of non-teaching posts at Uttarakhand Sanskrit University and parity in pay scales for laboratory assistants at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture and Technology with those working at other state universities.

The Junior High School Teachers Association sought inclusion in the old pension scheme for teachers appointed against posts advertised before October 25, 2005, as well as relaxation in the Teacher Eligibility Test requirement for teachers appointed before 2010.

Representatives of the National Health Mission Employees Organisation, ANM cadre, laboratory technicians, state corporation employees, secondary guest teachers, part-time teachers and state excise inspectors also raised various demands.