Uttarakhand CM Dhami says Emergency was attack on Constitution and democracy

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday described the Emergency imposed on June 25, 1975, as a black chapter in India’s democratic history, saying constitutional values, civil liberties and press freedom were severely undermined during the period.

Speaking at a programme organised on Constitution Murder Day at a hotel on GMS Road, Dhami honoured Loktantra Senanis and their family members and said their courage and sacrifices played a crucial role in restoring democracy in the country.

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The Uttarakhand CM said the Constitution grants democratic rights and freedom of expression to every citizen, but these rights were suppressed during the Emergency. He said the people of the country ultimately restored democracy through constitutional means.

State government committed to welfare of democracy fighters Dhami said the state government was committed to the welfare and honour of democracy fighters. He said the monthly honorarium for Loktantra Senanis was increased from ₹16,000 to ₹20,000 in 2023, while special identity cards had also been issued to those jailed during the Emergency and their dependent spouses.

He added that the contribution of democracy fighters must be passed on to the younger generation to strengthen democratic values and constitutional awareness.

The Uttarakhand CM also said the Centre under Prime Minister Narendra Modi was working with a focus on service, good governance and welfare of the poor, ensuring development reached every section of society.

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Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi, Khajan Das, MLAs Savita Kapoor and Umesh Sharma Kau, BJP state vice-president Shailendra Bisht and BJP state general secretary Kundan Parihar were among those present at the programme.