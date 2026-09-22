Uttarakhand CM Dhami seeks time-bound action on SC/ST atrocity cases

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to ensure time-bound action in cases registered under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, with focus on investigations, court proceedings, relief payments and rehabilitation of affected families.

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Chairing a meeting of the vigilance and monitoring committee at the Secretariat, Dhami said the review mechanism should ensure that people affected by atrocities receive justice, security, dignity and assistance.

Time-bound case review Dhami directed officials to examine the reasons behind investigations pending in cases registered since 2024 and ensure their disposal on priority. Long-pending and serious matters are to be pursued through coordination among police, administration and prosecution. Cases pending before special courts should also be reviewed regularly, with better coordination between police and prosecution.

He called for availability of special public prosecutors wherever required. The Chief Minister also directed that admissible relief payments should not be delayed. Cases in which relief was delayed are to be reviewed.

The meeting was informed that 189 cases were registered under the Act in 2024, followed by 157 in 2025. In 2026, 116 cases had been registered up to September 15, of which 25 were under investigation.

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The meeting was informed that 205 victims received ₹228.71 lakh in 2024-25, 127 received ₹143.16 lakh in 2025-26, and 104 received ₹99.528 lakh up to September 18 in 2026-27.

Support beyond financial aid Dhami said assistance to affected families should not remain limited to monetary relief. Eligible families should also be connected with medical care, education, security, rehabilitation and government schemes. In serious and sensitive cases, protection of victims and their families should receive priority.

Officials were asked to ensure that children from affected families do not face disruption to their education. Eligible children should be linked with scholarships. The meeting considered counselling, medical support, security and social and economic rehabilitation for affected families.

He called for development of a digital monitoring system to track investigations, court status, relief payments and other assistance. Districts showing inadequate progress in investigation, disposal or relief distribution are to be reviewed, while effective practices from better-performing districts are to be shared.

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Dhami directed awareness campaigns in rural and remote areas on legal provisions, rights and assistance available to victims. Coordination among police, Social Welfare, Education, Health, Revenue and other departments was emphasised. Departments requiring additional manpower, training or budget were asked to submit proposals.

The Chief Minister said decisions taken at the meeting should have assigned responsibility and clear timelines and should be reviewed regularly.