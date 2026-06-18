Uttarakhand CM Dhami stresses transparent governance at secretariat oath ceremony

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday said a strong and motivated employee system was the foundation of good governance while administering the oath of office and secrecy to the newly elected executive committee of the Uttarakhand Secretariat Association.

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Addressing officials and employees during the swearing-in ceremony, the Chief Minister said the Uttarakhand Secretariat was the core of the state’s governance framework and played a key role in policy execution, public administration and citizen trust.

“The secretariat is not merely a building but the soul of the governance system and a major centre of public trust,” he said, adding that decisions taken there shaped welfare schemes and development priorities across the state.

The Chief Minister congratulated newly elected association president Deepak Joshi and other office-bearers, including vice-presidents Rakesh Joshi, Sanjay Kumar Sharma and Pramila Tamta, general secretary Rajendra Raturi, secretary Atul Kumar Singh and other executive members.

Governance and employee coordination The Chief Minister said secretariat employees acted as a vital link between the government and citizens and played an important role in ensuring that welfare schemes reached beneficiaries effectively.

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He said the state government had consistently worked towards making governance more transparent, accountable and citizen-centric. According to the Chief Minister, continuous engagement had been maintained with employee organisations to address their concerns and incorporate constructive suggestions into governance reforms.

He said administrative efficiency improved significantly when employees and the government functioned with coordination and collective responsibility.

“A strong, motivated and satisfied employee system is the biggest strength of good governance,” the Chief Minister said during the event.

Push for e-governance and service delivery Highlighting the government’s administrative priorities, the Chief Minister said multiple steps had been taken to simplify official procedures, expand technology-based public services and strengthen e-governance systems in the state.

He said the government aimed to ensure timely, transparent and quality public services for citizens and described the contribution of the secretariat workforce as critical in achieving that objective.

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The Chief Minister also expressed confidence that the Uttarakhand Secretariat would continue setting new standards in work culture, coordination and administrative efficiency in the future.

He urged the newly elected office-bearers to discharge their responsibilities with dedication, sensitivity and commitment while contributing towards the state government’s vision of making Uttarakhand one of the country’s leading states.

Senior officials, association representatives and secretariat employees attended the ceremony.