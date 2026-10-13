Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils Haridwar Kumbh logo, discusses ₹2,708 crore road projects

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday unveiled the logo, website and anthem for Haridwar Kumbh Mela-2027 and discussed rural road infrastructure proposals worth ₹2,708 crore with Union Rural Development Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi.

The two initiatives focus on promoting Uttarakhand’s religious heritage and expanding connectivity in rural and mountainous areas. Under the fourth phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY-IV), the state has proposed 315 roads covering 1,777 km at an estimated cost of ₹2,526 crore, along with 32 bridges costing ₹182 crore.

Advertisement

Kumbh prepares for outreach The official logo, website and anthem were unveiled at the Mela Control Building auditorium in Haridwar on October 12. Dhami described Kumbh as a celebration of India’s ancient spiritual traditions, Sanatan culture and collective faith. He said the state government was committed to making the 2027 gathering safe, orderly and convenient for pilgrims.

The logo incorporates Maa Ganga, Har Ki Pauri, Dhanush Bridge and sunrise, alongside a statue of Lord Shiva, saints and ascetics, the Trishul and Damru, and the hills of Maa Mansa Devi and Maa Chandi Devi.

The Mela administration invited entries from young people and students across Uttarakhand. After reviewing hundreds of submissions, a selection committee considered 13 shortlisted designs and selected the design submitted by Madhu Sharma of Vikas Colony, Jagjeetpur, Haridwar.

Advertisement

The website, https://haridwarkumbh.uk.gov.in, is intended to provide authentic event-related information to devotees and visitors in India and abroad. The anthem, “Kumbh Ka Parv Aa Gaya”, was written, sung and composed by Haridwar-based singer Raghav Raja. Its opening lines celebrate the arrival of Kumbh and the enthusiasm of saints and devotees.

Road projects await approval The proposed roads and bridges aim to connect 610 habitations. Chouhan assured Dhami that necessary action would be taken to expedite approval of the 315 roads and 32 bridges. The meeting also covered 213 additional road proposals spanning 1,360 km, which the Union minister assured would be considered for early approval.

Dhami highlighted the challenges posed by the state’s mountainous geography and the importance of roads for education, healthcare, employment, agriculture, tourism and access to markets. Better connectivity could help farmers transport produce, support rural businesses and improve access to essential services and emergency transportation.

Advertisement

Dhami thanked Chouhan for his response and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Centre’s support.

Cabinet ministers Ganesh Joshi, Dhan Singh Rawat, Subodh Uniyal, Saurabh Bahuguna, Khajan Das, Bharat Singh Chaudhary, Madan Kaushik, Pradeep Batra and Ram Singh Kaida attended the Kumbh event, along with Mela Officer Sonika and other senior district and mela administration officials.