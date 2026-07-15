Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils ₹155.36 crore development package for Chamoli

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday announced development projects worth ₹155.36 crore for Chamoli district, laying the foundation stone for 36 projects and inaugurating 27 completed works under the Seva, Sushasan evam Samarpan Seva Pakhwada programme.

Speaking at the Police Ground in Gopeshwar, Dhami said the government's priority is to ensure that development reaches every section of society by strengthening infrastructure and public services across the district.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister laid foundation stones for projects worth ₹113.99 crore and inaugurated completed works worth ₹41.37 crore spanning roads, bridges, education, healthcare, irrigation, flood protection, tourism, sports and animal husbandry.

Infrastructure across sectors Among the projects announced are a steel truss bridge at Jugju on the Joshimath-Niti route, a steel bridge on the Langsi-Dweeng-Tapovan-Lanji-Pokhani motor road, reconstruction of the Maihalchauri-Silangna Ghaniyali road and expansion of the Chandnikhal-Radwa-Kandai-Rainsu motor road.

Other projects include restoration of 13 irrigation canals in Nandanagar, construction of a model government veterinary hospital at Nandprayag, a veterinary hospital at Talwadi, a community building with parking at Sem-Top and parking infrastructure at Nandanagar.

Several flood protection schemes, steel girder bridges, educational buildings and road improvement projects across Chamoli also form part of the package.

Advertisement

Dhami said Chamoli holds religious, cultural and strategic importance for Uttarakhand, adding that the government is committed to improving connectivity and strengthening public infrastructure in the district.

Completed works inaugurated The Chief Minister also inaugurated 27 completed projects worth ₹41.37 crore. These include interlocking work on the Gairsain main road, upgrades of the Semi-Mason, Hapla-Gudam-Nail-Nauli, Nandasain-Malai, Tefna-Kandara, Kulsari-Gairwaram and Lolti-Malbajwad-Pastoli motor roads.

Education infrastructure was strengthened through new libraries, science laboratories and art and craft rooms in government schools. The inaugurated projects also include a trout indoor hatchery at Bairagana, a two-court badminton hall at Gopeshwar Sports Stadium, a pathway and arch bridge at Kalpeshwar and a cooperative society building at Pandukeshwar.

According to the state government, these works are expected to improve road connectivity, healthcare facilities, school infrastructure, tourism amenities, fisheries development and sports infrastructure while supporting economic activity in the district.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said the government's focus remains on ensuring that development benefits reach people living in remote areas through sustained investment in infrastructure and public services.

Several public representatives and senior officials, including district in-charge minister Bharat Singh Chaudhary, local MLAs and district administration officials, attended the programme.

Dhami said the state government would continue to prioritise infrastructure-led growth and public welfare initiatives to accelerate development in Chamoli and other remote regions of Uttarakhand.