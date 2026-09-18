Uttarakhand CM Dhami unveils Yamuna idol, inaugurates Harighat in Kalsi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami unveiled an idol of Maa Yamuna and inaugurated Harighat at Haripur Kalsi, while also laying the foundation stone for the Maa Yamuna Krishna temple, according to a state government release.

The events were held on the banks of the Yamuna, where an ‘Ashirwad Ka Diya’ programme and Yamuna Aarti were organised on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday. Dhami participated in the aarti along with saints, devotees and a large gathering.

The government said 2,100 lamps were lit along the river during the programme. Dhami also lit a lamp and prayed for the state’s prosperity, peace and public welfare.

Religious tourism gets focus Dhami said Kalsi has historical, religious and cultural significance and that the Yamuna idol unveiling, Harighat inauguration and Yamuna Aarti would strengthen the area’s spiritual identity. He also described the foundation stone for the Maa Yamuna Krishna temple as a step towards religious and cultural development in Kalsi.

The chief minister said ₹150 crore has been approved for the Hanol Master Plan. According to the release, the plan will support infrastructure linked to religious tourism and improve facilities for pilgrims and tourists.

Dhami said the government was also focusing on development and beautification of historical, religious and tourism sites in the Jaunsar area, including Lakhamandal. He said infrastructure would be strengthened and tourism potential developed in these areas.

Local economy highlighted The chief minister said the government’s efforts were not limited to developing pilgrimage and tourism sites, but also aimed to ensure that local people benefit from such projects. According to the release, expansion of tourism activities could support homestays, local products, handicrafts, transport, food services and other self-employment activities.

Dhami said this could create employment and self-employment opportunities for local youth and entrepreneurs and strengthen the regional economy.

He also said Jaunsar-Bawar’s distinctive folk culture, traditions, architecture and natural beauty are an important part of Uttarakhand’s heritage, and that their preservation would remain a priority alongside development.

The release said Dhami linked the development of religious and spiritual sites in Uttarakhand to guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. It said work was being undertaken to connect various mythological, historical and religious sites with better facilities.

The event was attended by MLA Munna Singh Chauhan, secretary Ranveer Singh Chauhan, additional secretary Banshidhar Tiwari, Parmarth Niketan president Swami Chidanand Muni, other public representatives, saints and local residents.