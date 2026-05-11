Uttarakhand CM Dhami urges citizens to adopt energy-saving measures, support local products

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami called on citizens to adopt energy-saving practices and responsible consumption habits, saying public participation was essential for protecting national interests and strengthening India’s self-reliance efforts.

In a statement issued by the state government, CM Dhami said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s appeal to citizens was not limited to economic savings but was also linked to the larger objective of building a strong and self-reliant India.

The Chief Minister said conserving energy resources should be treated as a collective responsibility and urged people to contribute through practical and voluntary measures in their daily lives.

Measures suggested by the CM

People also ask AI powered insights from this story • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What measures can citizens take to support national self-reliance and economic stability? ⌵ Citizens are urged to adopt energy-saving practices, prioritize local products, use public transport, conserve electricity, and reduce unnecessary expenditures like foreign travel and gold purchases. These collective efforts contribute to strengthening India's self-reliance. 2 How can adopting energy-saving measures benefit the nation? ⌵ Conserving energy resources and reducing consumption, such as using public transport and saving electricity, collectively contributes to the country's economy. It also helps alleviate the economic burden on the nation and supports long-term national development and sustainability. 3 Why is supporting local products and indigenous goods important? ⌵ Prioritizing local and indigenous products is crucial for the success of initiatives like 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. This grassroots participation strengthens the nation's self-reliance efforts and contributes to the national economy. 4 What is the connection between individual consumption habits and national interests? ⌵ Individual consumption habits, such as responsible energy use and supporting local products, are directly linked to national interests and strengthening India's self-reliance. Adopting these practices is seen as a collective responsibility for national welfare. 5 How can IT employees contribute to fuel conservation? ⌵ IT employees can contribute to fuel conservation by adopting work-from-home arrangements wherever operationally appropriate. This reduces daily commuting, thereby decreasing fuel consumption and traffic congestion.

Dhami outlined several steps that citizens could take to reduce resource consumption and contribute to the national economy, including:

Avoiding unnecessary foreign travel

Prioritising local and indigenous products

Using public transport to reduce petrol and diesel consumption

Conserving electricity and other energy resources

Avoiding the purchase of gold jewellery for one year

Using natural manure instead of chemical fertilisers in agriculture

Using edible oil in a restrained and balanced manner According to the statement, the Chief Minister said that if citizens adopted such small resolutions collectively, they would make an important contribution to the country’s economy.

Appeal linked to ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ CM Dhami said the people of Uttarakhand had always played an active role in matters related to national interest and public welfare. He said the success of initiatives such as “Vocal for Local” and “Atmanirbhar Bharat” depended on participation at the grassroots level.

“The resolve of Vocal for Local and Atmanirbhar Bharat can succeed only when every citizen contributes at their own level,” the statement quoted the CM as saying. He also said he was confident that people in the state would convert the prime minister’s appeal into a wider public movement.

Emphasis on collective responsibility According to the government statement, CM Dhami stressed that India was moving steadily towards self-reliance under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership and that public cooperation would further strengthen the process.