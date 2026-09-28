Uttarakhand CM directs officials to prioritise safe return of stranded trekkers

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed Uttarakhand officials to make the safe return of trekkers and porters stranded in the high Himalayan region of Uttarkashi the top priority after snowfall affected the area.

Dhami spoke by telephone with the secretary, Disaster Management, and sought detailed information on the relief and rescue operation, according to a state government release. He directed officials to use all necessary resources effectively and ensure that every person is brought to safety.

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The directions cover trekkers and porters who had entered high Himalayan areas for trekking and mountaineering.

Focus on essential support Dhami also directed officials to ensure the safe return of tourists who had travelled to the affected areas and to help them reach their destinations. Alongside evacuation, he ordered arrangements for medical assistance, food and other essential facilities for affected people.

The release did not provide the number of trekkers or porters stranded in Uttarkashi, their specific locations or details of the rescue resources currently being used. It also did not state when the operation is expected to be completed.

The response is being handled through the state’s disaster management mechanism, with the chief minister seeking updates directly from the Disaster Management secretary.

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Dhami said the safety of every pilgrim and tourist visiting Uttarakhand is the state government’s top priority. He asked the concerned departments to remain alert and work in coordination in view of the adverse weather.

Coordination amid bad weather The chief minister’s directions cover both rescue and post-evacuation support. Officials have been asked to ensure that people are safely moved from affected areas while also making arrangements for basic requirements and medical assistance.

The release did not mention casualties or the condition of the stranded trekkers and porters.

The government statement focused on safe evacuation, essential assistance and coordination among departments while weather conditions remain difficult. Officials were asked to maintain vigilance throughout the response.

The instructions come as snowfall in the high Himalayan region has affected trekkers who had travelled there for trekking and mountaineering. The state government has emphasised that the safety of visitors remains a priority during the adverse weather conditions. The directions apply to both trekkers and tourists in affected areas during the ongoing operation.

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According to the release, Dhami has asked officials to make effective use of all necessary resources so that each person affected can be brought to safety. The government has not released further operational details about the rescue effort.