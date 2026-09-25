Uttarakhand CM flags off 15 waste collection vehicles in Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday flagged off 15 vehicles for solid and liquid waste management in Khatima, including seven electric waste collection vehicles provided by Nestle India under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme.

The seven electric vehicles will be deployed in Dharampur, Chhatarpur, Bindukhera (Fauji Matkota), Kiratpur, Bagwala, Danpur and Nagla Tarai. One vehicle has been allocated to each of the seven areas.

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Britannia also provided health and nutrition-related materials during the programme.

The initiative is part of efforts to strengthen waste collection and disposal systems in rural and urban areas of the state. The government has also sought greater participation from the corporate sector in supporting local sanitation and environmental management.

Udham Singh Nagar prepares cluster-based system Dhami said the state was working to strengthen sanitation arrangements in rural and urban areas and that modern resources, community participation and corporate support could play a role in improving solid and liquid waste management.

He also referred to a self-sustaining model being developed at the gram panchayat level. The government, he said, was working towards making waste collection and disposal systems more organised and effective.

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Chief Development Officer Divesh Sasni said a solid and liquid waste management action plan had been prepared for all 373 gram panchayats in Udham Singh Nagar through 71 clusters.

The district administration has also entered into memoranda of understanding with urban local bodies for regular collection and disposal of waste in rural areas adjoining municipal limits and in major local markets.

The cluster-based approach is intended to coordinate waste management services across gram panchayats and improve collection arrangements in areas that are located close to urban centres.

Waste management fleet has 231 vehicles According to the district administration, a total fleet of 231 vehicles has been prepared for waste management in Udham Singh Nagar. This includes 134 e-rickshaws and 75 tractor-trolleys provided under the Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), apart from vehicles made available through CSR initiatives and other schemes.

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The district panchayat is also operating compactors in different development blocks.

The seven electric vehicles supplied by Nestle India add to the existing fleet and will serve the seven areas identified by the district administration.

The programme was attended by District Panchayat President Ajay Maurya, Mayor Vikas Sharma, Block Pramukh Reena Gautam, District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria, SSP Ajay Ganpati and Chief Development Officer Divesh Sasni.

Additional Secretary to the Chief Minister and Member Secretary, CSR, Manmohan Mainali, and Nestle India Director, Corporate Affairs and Sustainability, Kunwar Himmat Singh, were also present along with other public representatives and officials.