Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami celebrates birthday with children at Dehradun institute

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami marked his birthday by spending time with children studying at the National Institute for Empowerment of Persons with Visual Disabilities, where he cut a cake with them and shared the celebrations. Dhami visited the institute on Wednesday and interacted with the students in an atmosphere of warmth and affection.

Birthday celebration with students Dhami met the children individually, spoke with them and encouraged them during his visit. The students appeared happy and excited to have the chief minister among them as he spent time participating in their birthday celebrations.

Dhami said spending time with children brings new energy and inspiration to life. He said every child possesses considerable talent and potential and should receive opportunities, encouragement and confidence to progress.

The chief minister said empowering persons with disabilities should not be viewed only as a responsibility of the government. According to him, society also has a collective responsibility to ensure that persons with disabilities receive the support and opportunities needed to participate and advance.

Equal opportunity and encouragement Dhami urged the children to pursue their goals with confidence and enthusiasm. He said determination, self-confidence and sustained effort can help people overcome challenges in life, and encouraged the students to continue moving towards their aspirations.

He also highlighted the broader responsibility of creating an environment in which every person receives equal opportunities, respect and suitable conditions to move ahead. His remarks placed emphasis on encouragement and confidence as important elements in helping children realise their potential.

Dhami said the affection of the children and the happiness visible on their faces constituted his most special and memorable birthday gift. He also wished the children a bright future.

The visit was attended by Dhami's wife, Geeta Pushkar Dhami, Cabinet Minister Ganesh Joshi and teachers from the institute.