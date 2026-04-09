Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurates facilities for soldiers in Khatima

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami attended a soldiers’ felicitation ceremony in Khatima, where he paid tribute to martyrs and honoured their families.

The event coincided with the sixth death anniversary of his father, Subedar Sher Singh Dhami.

During the programme, the chief minister inaugurated a soldiers’ facilitation centre and a CSD canteen, aimed at providing improved services to defence personnel, veterans and their dependents in the region.

Dhami said the state government is committed to the welfare of soldiers and ex-servicemen, adding that their sacrifices continue to inspire the nation.

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Highlighting his personal connection, he described himself as a “son of a soldier” and said this background informs the government’s approach to policy and welfare initiatives for the armed forces community.