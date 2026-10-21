Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami performs havan, Kanya Pujan on Maha Navami

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami performed a havan and offered prayers at his official residence on Tuesday on the occasion of Maha Navami, the ninth day of Sharadiya Navratri. As part of the observances, he worshipped nine girls, representing the nine forms of Goddess Durga, and sought their blessings.

Dhami prayed for Uttarakhand's progress and the happiness, peace, prosperity and well-being of the people of the state. He also extended Maha Navami greetings to residents and highlighted the festival's association with the worship of feminine power and India's cultural traditions.

Maha Navami is one of the significant days of the nine-day Navratri festival, during which devotees worship different forms of Goddess Durga. The occasion is marked by religious ceremonies, prayers and havan, with customs varying across regions and communities.

Dhami highlights cultural significance of Navratri In his message to the people of Uttarakhand, Dhami said Navratri represents the worship of matri shakti, or feminine power, and reflects the country's rich cultural traditions.

He said the festival encourages devotion and respect for the goddess and her different forms. Navratri is observed through a range of religious and cultural practices, including fasting, prayers and temple visits. The concluding days are particularly significant for devotees who perform special rituals to mark the occasion.

The chief minister's observance at his official residence included a havan, prayers and Kanya Pujan. The ritual involves worshipping young girls as manifestations of the divine feminine and is commonly performed during Ashtami or Navami in many parts of the country.

The festival's significance extends beyond individual religious observances, with families and communities participating in ceremonies that have been passed down through generations. The traditions followed during Navratri differ by region, reflecting the diversity of religious practices associated with the festival.

Kanya Pujan marks devotion to the nine forms of Durga Kanya Pujan is an important ritual for many devotees during the final days of Navratri. The nine girls worshipped during the ceremony symbolise the nine forms of Goddess Durga, known collectively as Navdurga.

The ritual is performed as an expression of devotion and reverence for feminine power. Families traditionally invite girls for worship, offer prayers and seek their blessings. In several households, the ceremony also includes food offerings as part of the customary observance.

Dhami said Kanya Pujan inspires people to maintain reverence and respect for feminine power. His message linked the religious practice with the broader cultural values associated with Navratri.

Maha Navami is followed by Vijayadashami, which marks the conclusion of Navratri celebrations. Devotees observe the period through prayers and rituals dedicated to Goddess Durga, with the specific practices varying according to local customs.