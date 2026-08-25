Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami receives rakhis from women, announces free bus travel

Women from different parts of Uttarakhand tied rakhi to Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami during a public interaction programme at the Main Sevak Sadan in the Chief Minister’s Camp Office on Monday. The women wished Dhami a long life as they tied the sacred thread, while the chief minister thanked them and extended his greetings on Raksha Bandhan.

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Two days of free travel for women Dhami announced that women will be able to travel free of cost on Uttarakhand Transport Corporation buses on August 28 and 29, providing a two-day travel facility around Raksha Bandhan. The arrangement has been made to facilitate women travelling during the festival, the chief minister said.

The state government’s decision comes as part of its broader focus on women’s welfare and empowerment. Dhami said the government was working to strengthen women economically and ensure that they were also empowered about their social and constitutional rights.

Women’s economic and social empowerment remains focus Addressing the women at the interaction, Dhami said the government was fully committed to women’s empowerment. He said efforts were being made to improve women’s economic strength while also enabling them to understand and exercise their social and constitutional rights.

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The interaction gave women visiting from various regions of Uttarakhand an opportunity to mark Raksha Bandhan by tying rakhis on the chief minister. Dhami expressed gratitude for the gesture and conveyed his wishes to all the women on the festival.

The free travel arrangement will cover August 28 and 29, allowing women to use transport corporation buses without paying fares on both days. The announcement is intended to ease mobility for women during the festival period and provide a specific travel benefit around Raksha Bandhan.

The chief minister’s remarks also placed the travel announcement within the government’s wider women-focused agenda. Dhami said women’s empowerment was not limited to economic measures, and that strengthening awareness of social and constitutional rights was also important.

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He said the state government was working with a commitment to women’s empowerment and would continue pursuing measures aimed at strengthening women socially and economically. The government’s approach, according to Dhami, includes support for women’s mobility as well as initiatives intended to reinforce their rights and participation.

The programme at the Main Sevak Sadan brought together women from across the state, with the Raksha Bandhan interaction combining greetings for the festival with the announcement of the two-day free travel facility.

The facility will remain available on both dates.