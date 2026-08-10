Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami takes part in Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra in Dehradun

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in a Har Ghar Tiranga Yatra in Dehradun and appealed to residents to hoist the national flag at their homes on Independence Day.

The event was organised at Gandhi Park, from where Dhami joined thousands of participants in a procession towards the Clock Tower. Before joining the march, the chief minister paid floral tributes to former Uttarakhand movement leader Indramani Badoni and Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at their statues near the Clock Tower.

The event combined a public campaign around the national flag with remarks from the chief minister on the state’s economic performance, infrastructure, employment and policy measures.

Dhami highlights national development Addressing participants, Dhami described the Tiranga Yatra as an expression of national pride and said the Tricolour represented the self-respect and unity of the country.

He appealed to people to hoist the flag at their homes on Independence Day and said the spirit of patriotism should continue beyond the celebrations.

Dhami also highlighted developments at the national level under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to Make in India, digital technology and indigenous technologies. He said these initiatives were supporting India’s efforts towards self-reliance and economic growth.

Focus on defence and Uttarakhand’s military tradition The chief minister also referred to the armed forces and military operations, including the surgical strikes and Operation Sindoor. He said India was strengthening its position in the defence sector and moving towards becoming a defence exporter.

Dhami described Uttarakhand as both a spiritual and military state, referring to the large number of residents who serve in the armed forces. He said the state government was taking measures for serving soldiers, veterans and families of personnel who have died in service.

State government cites growth figures Dhami used the occasion to highlight the state government’s development agenda. He said the government was focusing on education, healthcare, roads, electricity, water supply and air connectivity, while policies covering more than 30 sectors had been introduced.

The chief minister said Uttarakhand’s GSDP had grown by 7.23% over the past year and that per capita income had increased by 41%. He also claimed that more than 20,000 new industries had been established in the state and that the number of startups had crossed 1,750.

According to Dhami, reverse migration had increased by 44%, while Uttarakhand had secured the top position nationally in achieving sustainable development goals.

Policy measures and employment initiatives Dhami also highlighted a number of state-level legislative measures, including the anti-conversion law, anti-riot legislation and the Uniform Civil Code. He said Uttarakhand was the first state in the country to implement the UCC.

The chief minister said the state had also replaced the Madrasa Board with the Uttarakhand State Minority Education Authority. He claimed that action had been taken against more than 250 alleged illegal madrasas.

On land and governance, Dhami said more than 13,000 acres of government land had been freed from encroachment and that action had been taken against corruption.

He also highlighted employment figures, saying more than 34,000 young people had secured government jobs over nearly five years after the implementation of the anti-cheating law. The government, he said, was also encouraging entrepreneurship through the Chief Minister Self-Employment Scheme, homestay initiatives and tourism policies.