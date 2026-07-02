Uttarakhand CM sanctions ₹8.61 crore for power infrastructure and disaster relief

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved financial and administrative sanctions amounting to ₹8.61 crore for infrastructure development and disaster relief works in the state, officials said on Wednesday.

According to an official statement, the approvals include ₹4.92 crore for electricity infrastructure work in the Dehradun Cantonment assembly constituency and ₹3.69 crore in relief assistance for families affected by disasters in Uttarkashi district.

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The state government said the funds for Dehradun Cantt would be used for bunch cable-related works being carried out by the electricity department in areas that are yet to receive such connectivity. The project is aimed at strengthening the local power distribution network and improving electricity infrastructure in the constituency.

In Uttarkashi district, the chief minister approved assistance from the chief minister’s relief fund for families whose residential buildings were completely damaged due to disasters. The affected areas include villages and regions under Bhattwari, Dunda, Chinyalisaur, Barkot and Mori tehsils.

Officials said 123 residential buildings had been identified as fully damaged. Relief assistance has been sanctioned at the rate of ₹3 lakh per building, taking the total approved amount to ₹3.69 crore. A government order related to the sanction has also been issued, the statement said.

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The state government said the relief amount is intended to provide immediate financial assistance to affected families and support rehabilitation efforts in the disaster-hit areas.

Uttarakhand frequently faces natural disasters during the monsoon season, including landslides, flash floods and heavy rainfall, particularly in mountainous districts. The government has been announcing relief and infrastructure measures in response to damage caused in vulnerable regions.

Officials said the approved funds would be released through the concerned departments for execution of the projects and distribution of relief assistance.