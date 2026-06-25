Uttarakhand CM says pilgrim convenience top priority, warns against misinformation during Char Dham yatra

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday said ensuring the comfort and safety of pilgrims visiting the Char Dham shrines and Hemkund Sahib remains the state government’s highest priority, while cautioning people against rumours and misleading social media narratives.

During a high-level review meeting held at the Secretariat, Dhami instructed officials to make comprehensive arrangements for devotees and tourists arriving in the state during the ongoing pilgrimage season.

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The chief minister said Uttarakhand welcomes pilgrims and tourists from across the country and urged visitors to experience the spiritual and natural beauty of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand without being influenced by misinformation.

Government monitoring Karnaprayag, Nagarasu incidents Addressing concerns surrounding recent incidents in Karnaprayag and Nagarasu, Dhami said the administration and police are carrying out impartial action while examining all facts related to the cases.

He said strict action has already been taken against individuals found responsible during preliminary investigations and further action would continue based on evidence.

The chief minister also appealed to social media users not to spread false or inflammatory content capable of disturbing communal harmony. He warned that legal action would be initiated against those attempting to create divisions among communities.

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Pilgrim numbers continue to rise Dhami said the Char Dham yatra and Hemkund Sahib pilgrimage are proceeding smoothly across the state. According to the government, more than 40 lakh pilgrims have visited the Char Dham shrines so far this season.

He also noted that the number of devotees visiting Hemkund Sahib during the early phase of the pilgrimage this year has increased by around 25,000 compared to last year.

The chief minister highlighted that Uttarakhand houses prominent Sikh religious sites such as Hemkund Sahib, Reetha Sahib and Nanakmatta Sahib, which draw large numbers of devotees annually.

‘Atithi Devo Bhava’ central to Uttarakhand’s culture Dhami said respecting every faith and welcoming visitors with warmth is deeply rooted in Uttarakhand’s traditions and culture.

He reiterated that the government would not tolerate any activity that harms the dignity of individuals or hurts religious sentiments, adding that peace, dialogue and social harmony are essential for resolving issues constructively.

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Senior government officials, police officers and representatives of religious institutions attended the meeting.