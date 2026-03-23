Uttarakhand CM unveils Panchang calendar to preserve cultural traditions

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday launched a Panchang calendar aimed at promoting awareness of traditional practices and cultural heritage in the state.

Released on the occasion of the Hindu New Year, the calendar has been published by the Information and Public Relations Department as part of an effort to document and disseminate key elements of Uttarakhand’s religious and cultural identity.

Dhami said the initiative reflects the state government’s focus on preserving its spiritual legacy while ensuring that traditional knowledge reaches a wider audience, particularly the younger generation.

The Panchang calendar provides detailed information on dates, lunar phases, festivals, fasts and significant religious observances, serving as a comprehensive guide for households.

It also features major religious and pilgrimage sites across Uttarakhand, presenting a broader view of the state’s cultural and historical landscape.

Officials said the calendar is expected to function both as a reference tool and as a medium to deepen public engagement with traditions and customs.

The chief minister commended the department for the initiative and expressed hope that it would be expanded further in the future.