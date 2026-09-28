Uttarakhand collects 798 tonnes of waste across Char Dham during yatra season

Uttarakhand has collected 798 tonnes of waste from the four Char Dham destinations during the ongoing pilgrimage season, according to state government data. The administration has been running waste-management drives at Kedarnath, Badrinath and Gangotri, while sanitation at Yamunotri is being managed by the district panchayat.

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The campaign is focused on waste collection, plastic segregation, recycling and disposal as the state seeks to reduce the environmental impact of the annual pilgrimage. The government said the initiative also aims to encourage pilgrims, local communities and traders to participate in keeping the pilgrimage sites clean.

Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the government was focusing on scientific waste management and recycling as part of its efforts to make the Char Dham yatra more environmentally sustainable.

The waste figures reported by the state cover the current pilgrimage season and include material collected through different local bodies and sanitation agencies.

Badrinath reports highest waste collection Badrinath has recorded 393 tonnes of waste collection during the current season, including 161 tonnes of dry waste. The local Nagar Panchayat is compacting solid waste within the pilgrimage area. Around 24 tonnes of plastic waste has been separated, with water bottles accounting for a significant portion, according to the government.

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The plastic collected at Badrinath is being prepared for auction.

At Kedarnath, 32 tonnes of solid waste have been collected, including 20 tonnes of plastic waste. The urban development department has installed an additional compactor machine at the site this year. Solid waste collected at the dhami is being transported to Gaurikund for further handling.

Sanitation along the Kedarnath pedestrian route is managed by Sulabh International, which has collected 270 tonnes of solid waste during the season. Around 6.5 tonnes of plastic waste from this collection has been sent for recycling.

Gangotri records plastic recycling, Yamunotri focuses on disposal Gangotri has reported 98 tonnes of waste collection during the season. Of this, 22 tonnes of plastic waste has been recycled, generating ₹55,000 in revenue, the government said. The local body has also produced 2.5 tonnes of compost from waste.

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Daily cleanliness drives are being conducted in the Gangotri area, with the Nagar Panchayat handling sanitation and environmental protection measures.

At Yamunotri, 4.85 tonnes of plastic waste have been collected and safely disposed of. This includes 1,790 kg collected from Janki Chatti market to the rural market at Damta and 3,060 kg from the Janki Chatti-Kharsali market area.

Dhami said the four pilgrimage sites are part of the Himalayan region’s sensitive ecology and that the government would continue to focus on waste disposal and plastic recycling. He also called for participation from pilgrims, local residents and traders in the effort.