Uttarakhand disburses ₹176.59 crore in pensions to 9.74 lakh beneficiaries

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday disbursed pension payments worth ₹176.59 crore to 9,74,338 beneficiaries under various welfare schemes, as Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami outlined the state's efforts to strengthen social security and improve delivery of government benefits.

The pension transfer was carried out through a one-click digital platform during a state-level awareness and orientation programme held in Dehradun.

Pension transfer and welfare outreach Officials said the amount represented pension payments for May 2026 under different social welfare programmes administered by the state government.

Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the objective of the government's welfare framework is to ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive support without discrimination, delays or administrative hurdles.

He described the workshop as an important platform for strengthening awareness about welfare schemes and improving their reach to people living in both urban and remote regions.

Social welfare and inclusion measures The Chief Minister highlighted several welfare initiatives being implemented in the state, including free LPG cylinders for Antyodaya families, support for persons with disabilities and programmes aimed at improving women's financial independence.

According to Dhami, women's self-help groups are being linked to schemes such as Lakhpati Didi and skill development programmes to encourage income generation and entrepreneurship.

He also referred to the Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana, Mukhyamantri Palayan Roktham Yojana, Vibrant Village Programme and the Apni Sarkar portal as key interventions aimed at promoting inclusive development.

Economic performance and investment The Chief Minister said Uttarakhand had witnessed growth across multiple sectors, including tourism, infrastructure, startups and energy.

He stated that the state's GSDP increased by 7.23% over the past year and that per capita income had grown by 41% during the last four years. The unemployment rate, he said, had declined by 4.4%, while the state budget had crossed ₹1 lakh crore.

Dhami also highlighted progress in winter tourism, religious tourism corridors and investment projects linked to the Global Investors Summit.

Emphasis on monitoring and accountability The Chief Minister stressed the need for effective implementation of welfare schemes through greater awareness, simplified procedures, technology adoption and continuous monitoring.

He called on members of various commissions, councils and committees to conduct regular field visits and assess the impact of welfare programmes at the grassroots level.