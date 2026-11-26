Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday announced an additional ₹25 lakh for training officials in new criminal laws and public awareness initiatives, alongside funding for the modernisation of prosecution offices and improvements in district-level infrastructure.

The announcements were made at a Constitution and Law Day event at Police Lines in Dehradun, where Dhami outlined measures aimed at strengthening the prosecution system as criminal justice reforms increase the responsibilities of officials handling cases. He also emphasised the need to uphold constitutional principles in official conduct and institutional functioning.

Training and infrastructure The additional allocation will be used to train officials and employees of the prosecution, police and other departments concerned on the new criminal laws, as well as to educate the public about the provisions, Dhami said. He also announced additional funding for computers and other essential facilities to modernise prosecution offices. Basic infrastructure across prosecution offices in all districts will be improved, according to the government announcement.

The measures are intended to improve departmental efficiency and strengthen prosecution capacity. The release did not specify the timelines for spending the additional allocation, the number of officials expected to undergo training or the details of infrastructure projects planned across districts.

Dhami said prosecution officials were responsible for legally examining evidence gathered by investigating officers and presenting facts before courts in a clear and impartial manner. Their work in pursuing cases on behalf of victims was important to maintaining public confidence in the justice system, he said.

Justice system modernisation The chief minister also highlighted the rollout of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, which replaced colonial-era criminal laws. He said the new framework placed greater emphasis on victims’ rights and timely justice, increasing the importance of prosecution officials.

The state was upgrading existing court buildings, constructing new facilities and expanding e-filing, digital courts and virtual hearings, Dhami said. These initiatives were expected to improve access to justice for residents of remote mountain areas. The government was also working on skill development for young lawyers, improving legal education and ensuring safe workplaces for women advocates.

The event included a Constitution pledge, the flagging off of a legal awareness vehicle and the release of the Uttarakhand Prosecution Journal and Hamara Rajya, Hamara Kanoon.