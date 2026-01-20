Uttarakhand Earns ‘Leader’ Status in Startup India State Rankings

Uttarakhand has been recognised as a ‘Leader’ in the States’ Startup Ecosystem Ranking (5th Edition), released by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India. The recognition highlights the state’s sustained efforts in building a robust and innovation-driven startup ecosystem.

On the occasion of National Startup Day, the Industries Department of the Government of Uttarakhand was presented with a “Certificate of Appreciation” for its performance in strengthening entrepreneurship and innovation at the state level. The ranking places Uttarakhand among the leading states that have successfully created an enabling environment for startups through policy support, institutional frameworks and investment facilitation.

According to officials, the recognition reflects Uttarakhand’s ability to integrate innovation, entrepreneurship, investment promotion and youth-led self-employment through a focused startup policy. The state’s approach is now being viewed as a model at the national level for nurturing startups beyond major metropolitan centres.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the achievement as a matter of pride for the state. He said the government has worked consistently to develop favourable policies, simplify procedures and create a strong ecosystem to support startups. Emphasising the role of young innovators, the Chief Minister said the state’s youth possess significant entrepreneurial potential and are being provided support at every stage.

Over the past few years, Uttarakhand has introduced policy reforms, incubation support, funding facilitation and mentorship programmes aimed at encouraging innovation-driven enterprises. The state has also focused on promoting startups in emerging sectors while ensuring ease of doing business and access to institutional support.