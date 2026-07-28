Uttarakhand expands clean mobility push, distributes subsidies under transport policy

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday distributed subsidy cheques to six beneficiaries under the Uttarakhand Clean Mobility Transition Policy, 2024, while completing the subsidy approval process for five other applicants as part of its efforts to promote cleaner and sustainable public transport across the state.

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According to a government press release, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami handed over capital grant and incentive subsidy cheques to the first set of beneficiaries at a programme held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan. He also flagged off 11 clean-fuel-based vehicles.

Policy aims to reduce pollution, modernise public transport Addressing the programme, Dhami said the financial assistance was not merely an economic incentive but reflected the government's commitment to building a clean, modern and environment-friendly transport system in Uttarakhand. He said the initiative would encourage clean-fuel public transport in urban areas, reduce pollution caused by diesel vehicles and strengthen environmental conservation.

The chief minister said climate change has emerged as a major global challenge and emphasised the need to strike a balance between development and environmental protection. Sustainable development, he said, must ensure a clean and secure future for future generations.

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Referring to national initiatives, Dhami said India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, has taken several steps towards green energy and sustainable development, including the target of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070, the Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) campaign, PM e-Bus Sewa and the expansion of renewable energy.

EV infrastructure and rooftop solar projects According to the government press release, the Uttarakhand Clean Mobility Transition Policy, 2024 seeks to modernise urban public transport, reduce emissions from ageing diesel vehicles and encourage the adoption of CNG and other clean-fuel alternatives.

Dhami said the government is steadily expanding electric bus services in Dehradun, Haridwar and Haldwani while establishing EV charging stations across the state to support cleaner modes of transport. He added that work is also progressing on ropeway projects and modern urban transport systems to improve mobility, reduce traffic congestion and minimise vehicular pressure in hilly regions.

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The chief minister also highlighted the state's renewable energy initiatives, stating that Uttarakhand has already achieved its initial target of installing 40,000 rooftop solar systems under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana ahead of schedule. Nearly 95% of the state's overall target has already been completed, he added.

Dhami said the government's objective is to position Uttarakhand among the country's leading states in clean energy, green transport and sustainable development. He described the subsidy recipients as pioneers of the state's green transport movement and expressed confidence that their participation would encourage more vehicle owners to adopt clean-fuel vehicles.

Calling for wider public participation, the chief minister said environmental protection and clean transport can only become a lasting movement if citizens actively contribute towards the transition to sustainable mobility.

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