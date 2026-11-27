Uttarakhand has announced a set of measures to widen disaster preparedness beyond government response teams, including training retired uniformed personnel and teachers, extending relief to victims of accidental residential fires and rewarding citizens who assist rescue operations. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami made the announcements at a state-level programme at the Secretariat in Dehradun on Friday, marking the first Disaster Management Day.

The measures are intended to strengthen the state’s disaster management system and increase public participation. Dhami also released the Incident Response System (IRS) handbook and the Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Plan (SDMP) 2026-27, while highlighting lessons from the 2023 Silkyara tunnel rescue.

Preparedness moves into communities Under the first announcement, retired personnel from the armed forces, Central Armed Police Forces, police and other uniformed services will be trained in disaster response. They will support public awareness efforts and help residents prepare for emergencies.

The government will also train one teacher for every 1,000 students in schools, colleges and other educational institutions with higher enrolment in the first phase. These teachers will serve as Aapda Mitra or disaster management experts and regularly sensitise students about disaster risks and response.

The move seeks to bring disaster awareness into educational institutions and draw on the experience of retired personnel. Dhami said Uttarakhand’s geographical conditions made disaster management a continuing challenge, given the state’s exposure to different natural hazards. He stressed the need for public awareness and preparedness at every level, along with a system that responds quickly when an incident is reported.

Two other announcements concern relief and citizen participation. Accidental fires in residential buildings will be treated as disasters, making people affected by such incidents eligible for relief under State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) norms. People who voluntarily assist in relief and rescue work during disasters and road accidents will also be rewarded.

Silkyara lessons and capacity Dhami described the Silkyara tunnel rescue as an example of courage, patience and coordination. On November 12, 2023, 41 workers were trapped inside the tunnel in Uttarkashi. The chief minister said central and state agencies worked together, with guidance from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and support from the Prime Minister’s Office and the Union road transport and highways ministry. After nearly 17 days of efforts, all 41 workers were brought out safely on November 28, 2023.

Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan said reducing disaster impact required advance preparation, quick response, and attention to rehabilitation and reconstruction. He emphasised reaching assistance to the last affected person, using modern technology, drawing on the expertise of central institutions in the state and involving local communities. He also called for better coordination among departments and agencies and systematic documentation of disaster management experience.

Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman presented details of the state’s preparedness and future plans. He said Uttarakhand had constituted 133 quick response teams with 2,250 members. For earthquake early warning, 169 sensors and 112 sirens had been installed. Dhami also stressed the need for earthquake mock drills, given the state’s seismic vulnerability.