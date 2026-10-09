Uttarakhand expands overseas employment scheme, 106 youths secure jobs

Uttarakhand has reported 106 overseas job placements under the Chief Minister’s Skill Upgradation and Global Employment Scheme, with the state government expanding foreign-language training to prepare young people for employment in international markets. A total of 158 German and Japanese language training centres are operating across the state, while new centres are planned for Uttarkashi and Tehri districts.

Language training builds capacity The scheme was approved in May 2023 on the initiative of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. A Foreign Employment Cell was established under the Department of Skill Development and Employment to oversee implementation. The stated objective is to prepare candidates for global workforce requirements and connect more young people with jobs abroad.

Of the 158 centres, 75 German-language and 45 Japanese-language centres are in Dehradun. Almora has 22 centres teaching German, while Bageshwar has 16 Japanese-language centres. According to the Foreign Employment Cell, four batches are currently receiving German-language training for Germany and two batches Japanese-language training for Japan in Dehradun. Almora has one German-language batch and Bageshwar has one Japanese-language batch.

The government says 106 candidates have secured overseas employment so far. Of these, 75 are working in Japan, one in Germany and 30 in Saudi Arabia. Their jobs are in healthcare, hospitality and other sectors. The state says the scheme is intended to match training with the language and skills required by overseas employers, with candidates prepared for international workplace expectations where possible.

New markets under consideration The government is also exploring employment opportunities beyond the countries where candidates have already found work. Dhami recently met Mayank Joshi, India’s High Commissioner to Jamaica; Devesh Uttam, India’s Ambassador to Ethiopia; and Alok Ranjan Jha, India’s High Commissioner to Zambia, during their visit to Uttarakhand.

The discussions focused on employment prospects in the three countries and demand for skilled workers. Following Dhami’s directions, officials are to prepare training plans based on the workforce requirements of Jamaica, Ethiopia and Zambia.

Dhami said the scheme had delivered results and that the number of foreign-language training centres had been increased in response. He said young people were being equipped with skills and training aligned with global demand, and that officials had been instructed to prepare an action plan.