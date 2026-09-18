Uttarakhand explains 1,320 MW power tender amid questions over costs and competition

Uttarakhand Principal Secretary Energy Dr R. Meenakshi Sundaram has defended the proposed procurement of 1,320 MW of thermal power, stating that the process follows prescribed rules, competitive bidding requirements and regulatory approvals. The clarification comes after political parties raised questions about the tender's structure, potential consumer costs and the proposed long-term commitment.

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According to Sundaram, the procurement is intended to address the state's base-load electricity requirement over 25 years. He said the objective was to secure reliable and adequate power for future consumers rather than provide an advantage to any particular company.

Tender framework and competition Sundaram said the 2019 Model Bidding Document issued by the Union Ministry of Power is a general template and that individual projects require consideration of technology, location, fuel availability and transportation costs. Suggestions and objections received from bidders were examined from technical and practical perspectives, following which proposed changes were submitted to the Uttarakhand Electricity Regulatory Commission (UERC).

The commission approved the necessary modifications after deliberation, according to the clarification. Sundaram said five companies qualified at the Request for Quotation (RFQ) stage and that competition continued into the Request for Proposal (RFP) process. The final selection, he said, would be based on the total tariff received through competitive bidding.

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The tender permits the plant to be established at a suitable location anywhere in India. Sundaram cited coal availability and transportation expenses as factors behind the provision. He clarified that there is no prohibition on establishing a plant in Uttarakhand, provided a company can offer electricity at a competitive rate under the prescribed process.

Tariff structure and payment estimates Addressing transmission cost concerns, Sundaram said the arrangements and associated expenses for supplying power to Uttarakhand would be determined according to the tender and tariff conditions. He said the actual financial impact on consumers could not be established solely by assuming that a plant outside the state would automatically create additional liabilities. The total tariff would be the basis for assessment.

The Fixed Charge ceiling was raised from 70% to 75% after consideration and approval by UERC. Sundaram explained that the adjustment allowed Fuel Charge to account for up to 25%, instead of requiring at least 30% under the earlier structure. He said the increase in the ceiling did not automatically mean higher consumer costs because the final obligation would depend on the total tariff obtained through competition.

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The department has set a 42-month timeline for the first unit and 48 months for the second unit. Sundaram said an UJVNL-THDC joint venture had also been considered, but was not taken forward due to the institutional and approval-related circumstances involving THDC and its association with NTPC.

The estimated ₹1.60 lakh crore to ₹1.66 lakh crore payment over 25 years represents a potential cumulative amount, not a one-time payment. Actual expenditure would depend on tariff, electricity supplied, plant availability and contractual terms, he said.