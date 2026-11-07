Uttarakhand gets 62 development projects worth ₹1,475 crore

Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah and Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 62 development projects worth ₹1,475.31 crore at the state's foundation day celebrations in Dehradun on Friday. The package spans roads, power, drinking water, education, healthcare, tourism, urban development and other infrastructure.

Advertisement

Of the projects, 44 worth ₹1,073.11 crore had their foundation stones laid, while 18 projects worth ₹402.20 crore were inaugurated. The figures indicate the scale of the infrastructure programme presented at the state event.

Shah said Uttarakhand would be the first milestone in India's journey towards becoming a developed country by 2047. He said the state had progressed under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, following its creation by former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

Investment and economic indicators Shah said Uttarakhand's gross state domestic product had increased by 50% and per capita income by 40% compared with 2022. He also said investments exceeding ₹1 lakh crore had been grounded out of the ₹3.56 lakh crore in agreements signed at the Global Investors Summit.

Advertisement

He said 35,000 young people had secured government jobs in the state and more than three lakh women had become Lakhpati Didis. Shah praised state government measures including the Uniform Civil Code, an anti-cheating law and an anti-conversion law.

He referred to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, Char Dham all-weather road and Rishikesh-Karnaprayag rail project, as well as ropeway projects to Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib. Shah said central and state government efforts had accelerated development in Uttarakhand.

Awards and state priorities Dhami said the state government was working to make Uttarakhand developed and prosperous under the guidance of Modi and Shah. He said expansion in connectivity, tourism, industry, self-employment and basic infrastructure was strengthening the state's economy. The Chief Minister also said Uttarakhand had secured first place in NITI Aayog's Sustainable Development Goals index.

Advertisement

Dhami thanked Shah for the President's Police Colour being conferred on Uttarakhand Police.

At the ceremony, Shah and Dhami conferred the Uttarakhand Gaurav Samman 2026 on 15 distinguished people. Folk singer Narendra Singh Negi and actor Hemant Pandey received Lifetime Achievement Awards.

Six children who had displayed courage were presented the first Chief Minister's State Bravery Awards. Each recipient received ₹51,000.

The event combined infrastructure announcements with recognition of contributions to public life and the arts. The projects cover several sectors, while the awards recognised 15 individuals and six children. The announcement did not provide individual project details or implementation schedules for the newly announced works today.