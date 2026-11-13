Uttarakhand gets Centre’s assurance on education, Ayurveda and highway proposals

Uttarakhand has received positive assurances from the Centre on three proposals linked to higher education, Ayurveda and road connectivity. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has also urged people living outside the state to contribute their experience and resources to its development. The developments were highlighted at the third Pravasi Uttarakhandi Sammelan at Doon University in Dehradun on Friday.

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Union ministers have said proposals for an Indian Institute of Science Education and Research (IISER), an All India Institute of Ayurveda (AIIA) at Khurpia Farm in Kichha, and national highway status for the Uttarkashi-Kamad-Ayarkhal-Budakedar-Chamiyala-Ghansali-Tilwara road will be considered through the relevant processes. The state submitted the proposals in separate representations.

Central response on projects Union education minister Pralhad Joshi told Dhami that the IISER proposal, made in October 2026, could be considered when central institutions are expanded. He noted that Uttarakhand has IIT Roorkee, NIT Srinagar, Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Garhwal University and IIM Kashipur.

Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari said the highway proposal, submitted in August, would be considered after the policy for declaring new national highways is finalised. He said the national highway network in Uttarakhand had grown from 2,282 km to 3,670 km in 12 years.

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Union minister of state for Ayush Prataprao Jadhav said the state’s proposal for an AIIA at Khurpia Farm had been received and would be examined under prescribed criteria. The Centre invited proposals from eligible states after the Union budget 2026 announced three such institutions.

Dhami thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Centre, saying the projects could strengthen higher education, research, Ayurveda healthcare and road infrastructure.

Diaspora urged to participate At the gathering, Dhami urged migrants from Uttarakhand to stay connected with their roots. He thanked 30 people who had adopted their ancestral villages and contributed to local development.

He cited more than 35,000 government jobs provided over five years, 3.5 lakh women becoming Lakhpati Didis and growth in the state budget and per capita income. He also referred to tourism, agriculture, horticulture and local-product marketing across the state. The House of Himalayas brand, he said, had recorded sales of more than ₹6 crore.

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Dhami said the government was working on road, rail and air connectivity, water projects and an AIIMS satellite centre at Kichha. He called for participation from society alongside government programmes.

Chief secretary Anand Bardhan said a Pravasi Uttarakhandi cell was established in October 2022 and a council in April 2025. A website has also been developed for registration and information exchange. Bardhan urged migrants to register and contribute to investment, tourism, agriculture, education, healthcare and self-employment.