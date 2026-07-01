Uttarakhand Gets In-Principle Clearance for Road Projects Worth Over ₹7,000 Crore

Uttarakhand has secured significant support for its infrastructure expansion plans after several road and connectivity proposals worth more than ₹7,000 crore received approval and in-principle clearance during a meeting between Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.

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The discussions focused on improving connectivity in border regions, strengthening disaster-resilient infrastructure, enhancing tourism access and upgrading key transportation corridors across the state.

Projects worth around ₹750 crore under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) for FY27 received approval support. Additionally, five major highway projects with an estimated investment of ₹2,966 crore were cleared, including the Srinagar Bypass, four-laning of the Purkazi-Laksar-Haridwar corridor, bypass alignments for Lohaghat and Pithoragarh, expansion of the Majhola-Khatima stretch and strengthening of the Ramnagar-Ranikhet route.

Dhami also sought early release of pending reimbursements worth ₹530.11 crore and pushed for faster execution of the Haridwar Bypass ahead of the 2027 Ardh Kumbh Mela. The Centre also agreed to expedite the Kotdwar Bypass project.

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The state received a positive response on proposals worth nearly ₹3,000 crore aimed at linking national highways with regional road networks through spur connectivity projects.

A separate proposal for a ₹300-crore road project, including a tunnel connecting Almora Sikuda Bend to NH-309, also received in-principle approval.

In the area of disaster mitigation, the Ministry approved a proposal to collaborate with the Uttarakhand Landslide Mitigation and Management Centre (ULMMC) for preparing DPRs and implementing scientific landslide treatment measures in vulnerable regions.

The meeting also reviewed pending proposals related to Border Roads Organisation projects, including the Hina-Tekhla-Netala-Garampani section of the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway and revised plans for the Joshimath Bypass.

According to the state government, the proposed investments are expected to strengthen connectivity, improve logistics, support tourism growth and enhance economic activity across Uttarakhand’s mountainous and border districts.

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