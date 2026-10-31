Uttarakhand gets second rank among special category states in renewable energy assessment

Uttarakhand has been ranked second among special category states under the Union Ministry of New and Renewable Energy's (MNRE) Renewable Energy State Assessment Framework (RE-SAF), a national exercise that evaluates the progress of states and Union Territories in the renewable energy sector.

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The ministry communicated the ranking through a letter dated October 31, 2026, from its secretary Santosh Sarangi to Uttarakhand chief secretary Anand Bardhan. The letter congratulated the state government and recognised its sustained efforts to develop an enabling ecosystem for renewable energy.

The state is scheduled to be felicitated by Vice-President C. P. Radhakrishnan during the valedictory session of the Bharat RE Summit and Expo 2026 on November 5.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the ranking reflected Uttarakhand's commitment to clean energy and environmental conservation. He said the state was contributing to India's broader clean energy transition under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

India has set a target of achieving 500 GW of installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuel-based sources by 2030. Dhami said Uttarakhand was contributing to this national objective through efforts to expand the use of solar energy, hydropower, small hydropower and other renewable energy sources.

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The assessment framework evaluates multiple aspects of renewable energy development, including the pace of capacity addition and the policy and regulatory conditions that support the sector. It also considers the readiness of power grids, the performance of distribution companies and the investment environment.

Framework evaluates policy, infrastructure and capacity addition The RE-SAF has been developed by the MNRE to assess the performance of states and Union Territories on important parameters associated with renewable energy development. These include renewable energy capacity addition, policy and regulatory frameworks, grid readiness, DISCOM performance and the investment climate.

The framework is designed to identify and recognise performance in the sector while encouraging states to improve their renewable energy ecosystems. It also seeks to promote healthy competition and the adoption of best practices, with the broader objective of accelerating clean energy deployment.

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The parameters cover different elements of the renewable energy ecosystem. Capacity addition reflects progress in expanding renewable energy generation, while policy and regulatory provisions form part of the environment in which projects are developed. Grid readiness and DISCOM performance are also included in the assessment, alongside the investment climate.

The second rank among special category states recognises Uttarakhand's performance under this framework. The ministry's communication also acknowledged the state's efforts towards creating conditions that support renewable energy development.

Dhami links state efforts to national clean energy targets Reacting to the ranking, Dhami said Uttarakhand's natural resources offered scope for greater use of renewable energy. He said the state government was focusing on solar power, hydropower, small hydropower and other renewable sources.

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The chief minister said the objective was to achieve more than environmental conservation through clean energy. The state also intends to use these sources to meet its energy requirements, generate employment opportunities locally and support economic development.

Dhami said India's clean energy progress under Modi's leadership was linked to the national goals of energy self-reliance and sustainable development. He added that the target of 500 GW of non-fossil fuel-based installed electricity capacity by 2030 had given direction to the country's clean energy transition.

The state government's efforts, he said, were also aligned with the vision of a developed Uttarakhand and the national goal of Viksit Bharat. The latest recognition would motivate the state to accelerate its work and adopt innovative approaches to expand renewable energy.

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The November 5 felicitation at the Bharat RE Summit and Expo will provide national recognition to the state's performance in the assessment. The ranking also brings attention to the different factors that contribute to renewable energy development, including policy support, infrastructure readiness and the ability to attract investment.