Uttarakhand government’s solar push cuts department power bill from ₹1.2 lakh to ₹1,700

The Uttarakhand government’s push towards renewable energy is beginning to show measurable results, with the state’s Information and Public Relations Department reporting a sharp fall in electricity costs after adopting rooftop solar infrastructure.

Officials said the department’s monthly electricity bill dropped to around ₹1,700 in April 2026 from nearly ₹1.2 lakh earlier after a 70-kilowatt rooftop solar power plant was installed at its headquarters in Raipur, Dehradun.

The project was implemented following directions from Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami to promote green energy adoption across government offices and public institutions.

UREDA installs plant free of cost The rooftop solar project was installed free of cost by the Uttarakhand Renewable Energy Development Agency (UREDA) under a special arrangement, officials said.

The solar system has been connected with Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited to ensure uninterrupted power supply while reducing dependence on conventional electricity consumption.

Officials described the initiative as part of the state government’s broader focus on energy conservation and sustainable infrastructure.

Uttarakhand crosses 1,000 MW solar generation Director General of Information and Public Relations Banshidhar Tiwari said Uttarakhand’s solar power generation capacity had crossed 1,000 MW over the past four years.

According to Tiwari, schemes such as the Chief Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme and the Prime Minister Solar Self-Employment Scheme are contributing significantly to renewable energy expansion in the state.

“The rooftop solar plant at the Information Department is an effective step towards increasing clean energy adoption in government institutions,” he said.

Solar infrastructure expanding across departments The state government said several other offices are also moving towards solar infrastructure.

Officials said the Mussoorie Dehradun Development Authority has installed a 100-kW solar plant at the ISBT complex, while solar-powered pumps and streetlights are operational at City Forest Park.

The government has appealed to residents to adopt rooftop solar systems and participate in clean energy generation.

Development projects worth ₹ 29.10 crore approved Separately, Chief Minister Dhami approved financial sanctions worth ₹29.10 crore for multiple infrastructure and public utility projects across Uttarakhand.

The approvals include ₹48.82 crore for construction of a multi-level parking facility at Neelkanth in Pauri Garhwal district, with ₹19.53 crore released as the first instalment.

The government also approved ₹1.36 crore for installation of 38 India Mark-II hand pumps in villages under the Someshwar Assembly constituency in Almora district to strengthen drinking water supply.

In Tehri Garhwal, ₹9.73 crore has been sanctioned for procurement of energy-efficient pumps under the Hindolakhal pumping drinking water scheme.

The Chief Minister also approved ₹9.81 crore for construction of Devbhoomi Rajat Jayanti Park in Pithoragarh and sanctioned works worth ₹3.21 crore related to temporary repair projects for Kumbh Mela 2027.