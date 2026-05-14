Uttarakhand govt announces weekly ‘No Vehicle Day’, work-from-home push and mandatory EV purchases

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday announced a wide range of measures focused on energy conservation, fuel savings and sustainable development, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal for responsible consumption amid global energy uncertainty.

According to a government press note issued after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state will implement several immediate and long-term reforms aimed at reducing fuel consumption and import dependence.

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The Chief Minister said global supply chains had come under pressure after the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing West Asia crisis, particularly in sectors linked to fuel, food and fertilisers.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 What is the Uttarakhand government's 'No Vehicle Day' initiative? ⌵ The Uttarakhand government has announced a weekly 'No Vehicle Day' where citizens and government employees are encouraged to refrain from using private vehicles. This initiative aims to conserve fuel and promote sustainable development. 2 How will the Uttarakhand government encourage electric vehicle adoption? ⌵ The Uttarakhand government plans to introduce a new EV policy mandating that 50% of all new government vehicle purchases must be electric. They will also prioritize the expansion of EV charging infrastructure. 3 What work-from-home measures are being implemented in Uttarakhand? ⌵ The Uttarakhand government is encouraging work-from-home for its employees and promoting video conferencing for official meetings. The private sector is also being encouraged to adopt similar work-from-home models. 4 Why has the Uttarakhand government introduced these energy conservation measures? ⌵ These measures were announced following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for responsible consumption amid global energy uncertainty, and to address supply chain pressures caused by events like the Russia-Ukraine war. 5 What other conservation efforts are part of the Uttarakhand government's new policy? ⌵ Besides 'No Vehicle Day' and EV promotion, the government will restrict air conditioner usage, expand public bus services, encourage employees to use public transport, and promote local products and rooftop solar projects.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has appealed to citizens to support national efforts through small but practical behavioral changes in the current situation, the official note stated.

Weekly ‘No Vehicle Day’ and reduced fleets Among the major decisions announced by the cabinet:

The vehicle fleets of the chief minister and ministers will be reduced by 50%

One day every week will be observed as a “No Vehicle Day”

Work-from-home will be encouraged on the designated day

Citizens will also be encouraged to voluntarily observe a weekly no-vehicle initiative The government further stated that air-conditioner usage in government and private buildings would also be restricted wherever possible.

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The development follows Dhami’s earlier decision to halve his official fleet while describing PM Modi’s energy conservation appeal as a “pledge in national interest”.

Work-from-home and public transport focus The government said video conferencing-based meetings would be promoted across departments and the private sector would also be encouraged to adopt work-from-home models.

According to the cabinet decisions:

Public bus services and capacity will be expanded

Government employees will be encouraged to use public transport

Officers handling multiple departments will be restricted to using only one vehicle per day EV policy and clean energy push The Uttarakhand government also announced that a new EV policy would be introduced soon.

According to the official statement:

Fifty percent of all new government vehicle purchases will mandatorily be electric vehicles

EV charging infrastructure will be expanded on priority

PNG connections will be promoted in mission mode

Rooftop solar projects under PM Surya Ghar Yojana will be encouraged

Biogas promotion will be taken up through Panchayati Raj and Rural Development departments The government added that approvals for mining, solar and power projects would be fast-tracked through a high-powered committee chaired by the chief secretary.

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Measures on tourism, local products and consumption The state government also announced restrictions on official foreign travel while promoting domestic tourism through a “Visit My State” campaign.

The official note stated that the campaign would promote heritage, religious, rural, wellness and eco-tourism circuits. The government also proposed encouraging destination weddings through a single-window clearance mechanism.

Under the “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” campaign:

Local product sales will be promoted under “Made in State”

Government procurement will strictly follow Make in India rules

Citizens will be encouraged to limit gold purchases for one year The government also announced awareness campaigns promoting low-oil diets and balanced consumption practices.

Part of nationwide BJP-led austerity measures The measures come amid similar announcements by BJP-led governments across the country after PM Modi’s recent appeal on fuel conservation.

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Several other BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and union home minister Amit Shah, have also cut their official vehicles fleet and introduced measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption and promoting public transport, EV use and work-from-home systems.