Uttarakhand govt announces weekly ‘No Vehicle Day’, work-from-home push and mandatory EV purchases

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday announced a wide range of measures focused on energy conservation, fuel savings and sustainable development, following Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s recent appeal for responsible consumption amid global energy uncertainty.
According to a government press note issued after a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the state will implement several immediate and long-term reforms aimed at reducing fuel consumption and import dependence.
The Chief Minister said global supply chains had come under pressure after the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war and the ongoing West Asia crisis, particularly in sectors linked to fuel, food and fertilisers.
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The Uttarakhand government has announced a weekly 'No Vehicle Day' where citizens and government employees are encouraged to refrain from using private vehicles. This initiative aims to conserve fuel and promote sustainable development.
The Uttarakhand government plans to introduce a new EV policy mandating that 50% of all new government vehicle purchases must be electric. They will also prioritize the expansion of EV charging infrastructure.
The Uttarakhand government is encouraging work-from-home for its employees and promoting video conferencing for official meetings. The private sector is also being encouraged to adopt similar work-from-home models.
These measures were announced following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal for responsible consumption amid global energy uncertainty, and to address supply chain pressures caused by events like the Russia-Ukraine war.
Besides 'No Vehicle Day' and EV promotion, the government will restrict air conditioner usage, expand public bus services, encourage employees to use public transport, and promote local products and rooftop solar projects.
He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has appealed to citizens to support national efforts through small but practical behavioral changes in the current situation, the official note stated.
Among the major decisions announced by the cabinet:
The government further stated that air-conditioner usage in government and private buildings would also be restricted wherever possible.
The development follows Dhami’s earlier decision to halve his official fleet while describing PM Modi’s energy conservation appeal as a “pledge in national interest”.
The government said video conferencing-based meetings would be promoted across departments and the private sector would also be encouraged to adopt work-from-home models.
According to the cabinet decisions:
The Uttarakhand government also announced that a new EV policy would be introduced soon.
According to the official statement:
The government added that approvals for mining, solar and power projects would be fast-tracked through a high-powered committee chaired by the chief secretary.
The state government also announced restrictions on official foreign travel while promoting domestic tourism through a “Visit My State” campaign.
The official note stated that the campaign would promote heritage, religious, rural, wellness and eco-tourism circuits. The government also proposed encouraging destination weddings through a single-window clearance mechanism.
Under the “Mera Bharat, Mera Yogdan” campaign:
The government also announced awareness campaigns promoting low-oil diets and balanced consumption practices.
The measures come amid similar announcements by BJP-led governments across the country after PM Modi’s recent appeal on fuel conservation.
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta recently announced limits">Rekha Gupta recently announced limits on official vehicle use and promoted carpooling and public transport, while Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav reduced the size of his official convoy">Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav reduced the size of his official convoy and discouraged vehicle rallies.
Several other BJP leaders, including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and union home minister Amit Shah, have also cut their official vehicles fleet and introduced measures aimed at reducing fuel consumption and promoting public transport, EV use and work-from-home systems.