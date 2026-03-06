Uttarakhand GSDP at ₹3.81 lakh crore in FY25; growth projected at 8.2% for FY27

Uttarakhand’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) reached ₹3,81,889 crore in 2024–25, up from ₹2.54 lakh crore in 2021–22, according to the state’s Economic Survey presented on Thursday by principal secretary R. Meenakshi Sundaram.

Per capita income rose to ₹2,73,921 in 2024–25 from ₹1,94,670 in 2021–22. The survey, prepared in collaboration with the National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER), reported a growth rate of 7.23% in 2024–25, with GSDP growth projected at 8.2% for 2026–27.

The Multidimensional Poverty Index declined to 6.92% from 9.7%, while the Labour Force Participation Rate rose to 64.4% from 60.1%. The Human Development Index improved to 0.722 in 2024–25.

The number of MSMEs increased to 79,394 from 59,798 in 2021–22, with employment rising to 4,56,605 in 2025. Large industries grew to 128 units from 107. Startups expanded to 1,750 in 2024–25 from none in 2017. Infrastructure indicators showed steady expansion, including road length (51,278 km), heliports (7) and helipads (118). Solar power capacity more than doubled to 1,027 MW.

Power generation rose to 16,500 million units, while consumption touched 17,192 million units. In education, dropout rates declined at both primary and secondary levels, and the number of higher education institutions increased.