Uttarakhand hands appointment letters to 221 candidates as government highlights recruitment drive

In a significant recruitment push, Uttarakhand's Chief Minister distributed appointment letters to 221 candidates, emphasizing government employment and skill development. With over 33,000 jobs created in four years, the state aims to enhance career prospects for youth.

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Published9 Jun 2026, 07:58 PM IST
Dehradun, Jun 09 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with selected candidates in a group photo during the distribution of appointment letters through the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) for various posts, in Dehradun on Tuesday. (@pushkardhami X/ANI Photo)
Dehradun, Jun 09 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with selected candidates in a group photo during the distribution of appointment letters through the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission (UKSSSC) for various posts, in Dehradun on Tuesday. (@pushkardhami X/ANI Photo)(@pushkardhami X)

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday distributed appointment letters to 221 candidates selected through the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC), underscoring the state's focus on public sector recruitment and skill development.

The appointments cover positions in the Urban Development Department, Skill Development and Employment Department, and Animal Husbandry Department.

Speaking at an event held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun, Dhami said the state government has provided government employment to more than 33,000 youths over the past four-and-a-half years. He described the recruitment exercise as part of broader efforts to improve employment opportunities and strengthen public administration.

Employment remains a policy focus

The Chief Minister said the state is pursuing a dual strategy of expanding both government employment and self-employment opportunities. He cited initiatives including the Startup Policy, Mukhyamantri Swarozgar Yojana and youth-focused support programmes aimed at improving economic participation among young people.

Dhami said youth are a key asset for the state's future and that government interventions are intended to improve confidence in career prospects within Uttarakhand.

Recruitment reforms and transparency

The Chief Minister said the government has sought to accelerate recruitment timelines and increase transparency in hiring processes. Referring to efforts to curb examination malpractice, he said the state had taken action against organised cheating networks and implemented a stringent anti-copying law.

He added that government departments have been instructed to fill vacant positions expeditiously and that recruitment would continue to be carried out through transparent procedures.

Breakdown of appointments

The 221 appointments include:

Department

Posts

Skill Development and Employment173 instructors
Skill Development and Employment4 personal assistants
Animal Husbandry9 personal assistants
Urban Development35 assistant accountants

Linking jobs with skills

Cabinet Minister Saurabh Bahuguna said recruitment exercises are being completed within defined timelines and that skilled candidates are securing jobs through merit-based selection processes.

The government also highlighted its emphasis on skill development, with the Skill Development and Employment Department playing a central role in workforce preparation and training.

Cabinet Minister Ram Singh Kaida said recruitment in the Urban Development Department has continued over the past two years, with 215 appointment letters distributed during that period. He said the latest round included 35 assistant accountants.

Public service expectations

Addressing newly recruited employees, Dhami said government personnel should focus on citizen-centric service delivery and contribute to Uttarakhand's development goals. He encouraged candidates to work toward addressing public grievances efficiently and supporting the state's long-term development objectives.

Several ministers, legislators and senior government officials attended the event.

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