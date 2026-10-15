Uttarakhand highlights investigation, prosecution and family support in Ankita Bhandari case

The Uttarakhand government has outlined its response to the Ankita Bhandari murder case, citing the arrest of the accused within 24 hours, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) investigation, prosecution proceedings and ₹25 lakh in financial assistance to the victim’s family.

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The government said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami directed prompt police action after the incident came to light. The accused were arrested and sent to jail within 24 hours, while an SIT was formed to investigate the case and pursue legal action based on available evidence.

The government has presented these measures as part of its response to a case that raised concerns about women’s safety, criminal investigation and the support available to victims’ families.

Investigation and legal proceedings A chargesheet was filed before the court based on evidence and witness statements, according to the government’s account. The prosecution presented its case during the judicial proceedings, and action was also taken against the accused under the Gangsters Act. The court subsequently sentenced the convicts to life imprisonment.

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The government said judicial proceedings, including orders concerning bail, formed part of the legal process. Its account stressed that responsibility for investigating a crime, conducting the prosecution and delivering a verdict rests with the relevant institutions under the law.

The administration also responded to requests made by Ankita’s parents. Government advocates were changed at the family’s request, and the process for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe was taken forward after her parents sought such an investigation.

The government described the decisions as an effort to consider the family’s concerns while proceeding within the legal framework. It did not provide further details about the procedural status or timeline of the proposed CBI investigation in the supplied statement.

Financial assistance and accountability Following Ankita’s death, the state government provided ₹25 lakh in financial assistance to her family. It also took steps to provide employment to family members, according to the statement.

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Dhami has said that women’s safety and strict action against offenders are among the government’s highest priorities. The government linked its response to the case with its stated responsibility to ensure that investigating agencies act according to law, prosecution arrangements remain effective and families receive necessary support.

The case also highlights the different responsibilities of the police, prosecution, judiciary and administration in criminal proceedings. While investigating agencies gather evidence and the prosecution presents its case, courts determine guilt and punishment through judicial procedures.

The government said its measures included prompt arrests, investigation, prosecution, consideration of the family’s demands and financial assistance. It framed the response as an example of administrative accountability and sensitivity towards a family affected by a serious crime.

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The statement emphasised that addressing crimes against women requires lawful action as well as attention to the needs and concerns of affected families. It did not provide additional details about the employment arrangements made for Ankita’s family.