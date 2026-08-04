Uttarakhand inaugurates, launches development projects worth ₹17.8 crore in Mussoorie constituency

The Uttarakhand government on Tuesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for development projects worth ₹17.8 crore in the Mussoorie Assembly constituency, with Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami saying the works are aimed at strengthening infrastructure and improving civic amenities in the region.

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The projects were unveiled during an event at Purukul and include the inauguration of a newly built community hall dedicated to the memory of former district panchayat vice-chairperson Deepak Pundir.

Infrastructure projects across roads, water and civic amenities Addressing the gathering, Dhami said the projects would help accelerate development in the Mussoorie constituency. He said the state government is investing in education, healthcare, roads, drinking water and other infrastructure while also promoting Uttarakhand as a destination for tourism, adventure activities and sports.

The chief minister said Mussoorie remains one of the state's key tourism destinations and contributes significantly to the local economy. He said work is underway on the Sainya Dham project at Purukul and on the upgradation of about 13 km of the main road leading to the lower terminal of the Mussoorie ropeway.

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He also highlighted drinking water projects implemented under the Jal Jeevan Mission, including the Gangol-Panditwadi water supply scheme, which, according to the government, has expanded access to potable water in several villages.

Dhami said road strengthening work is being carried out under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund (CRIF) from the Maldevta Lal bridge through Silla-Moldhar to Suakholi. Electrification work in Solah village under Gram Panchayat Rikholi has also been completed, he said.

The chief minister added that flood protection works are being undertaken along a 1.5-km stretch on both banks of the Baldi river at Sahastradhara and in the New Cantt Road area.

CM highlights policy initiatives Dhami said the state government was working to fulfil its commitments and accused political opponents of spreading misinformation because they lacked achievements to highlight.

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He referred to several policy measures introduced by the government, including the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, anti-conversion legislation, anti-copying law for recruitment examinations and legal provisions for recovering damages from those found responsible for destruction of public and private property during riots.

According to the chief minister, more than 34,000 youths have secured government jobs through a transparent recruitment process following the implementation of the anti-copying law.

He also cited initiatives aimed at promoting self-employment, including the state's startup policy, One District One Product programme, House of Himalayas, homestay scheme, Wed in Uttarakhand campaign and the Solar Self-Employment Scheme.

Dhami said these initiatives were creating employment opportunities within the state and helping reduce outward migration. He added that Uttarakhand's unemployment rate had declined by 4.4% and that the state ranked first in the NITI Aayog Sustainable Development Goals Index.

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Cabinet minister Ganesh Joshi, who was present at the event, said infrastructure projects related to roads, drinking water and community facilities were progressing in the Mussoorie constituency under the state government's development programme.