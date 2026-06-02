Uttarakhand Issues Appointment Letters to 276 Recruits, Highlights Merit-Based Hiring

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday distributed appointment letters to 276 newly recruited candidates across multiple government departments, underscoring the state's emphasis on transparency and merit-based hiring.

The recruits have been selected for the Forest Department, Women Empowerment and Child Development Department, Technical Education Department, and Town and Country Planning Department.

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Speaking at the appointment letter distribution ceremony held at Mukhya Sevak Sadan in Dehradun, Dhami said government jobs carry a responsibility towards public service and urged the selected candidates to contribute to efficient and citizen-centric governance.

According to the state government, the appointments include 109 positions in the Forest Department, 88 in Women Empowerment and Child Development, 65 in Technical Education and 14 in Town and Country Planning.

Dhami said Uttarakhand has introduced significant reforms in recruitment procedures, including stricter measures to curb examination malpractice and ensure fairness in public hiring. He noted that the state's anti-cheating legislation has helped strengthen confidence in recruitment processes.

The Chief Minister said approximately 33,000 young people have joined government service in the state over the last four-and-a-half years through selection processes based on merit and transparency.

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He also highlighted the role of the newly recruited personnel in supporting the state's development agenda. While technical education recruits are expected to contribute to skill development and workforce readiness, employees in the women and child welfare sector will support social development programmes. Forest Department recruits will be involved in conservation and biodiversity management efforts.

Dhami said the government is focusing on infrastructure expansion, investment promotion and employment generation as part of its long-term vision for Uttarakhand's development.