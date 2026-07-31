Uttarakhand launches Samrasta campaign, highlights welfare and development agenda

The Uttarakhand government on Thursday launched the Samrasta Sankalp campaign from Bhagwanpur in Haridwar district as part of the celebrations marking the 650th birth anniversary of Sant Guru Ravidas.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the campaign after offering prayers at a Guru Ravidas temple in Chudiyala and participating in a ceremonial Kalash Yatra. The initiative, according to the state government, is intended to promote the social reformer's message of equality, social harmony and inclusive development across Uttarakhand.

Campaign linked to social inclusion Addressing the gathering, the chief minister said Guru Ravidas advocated equality and dignity irrespective of birth and emphasised that social harmony remains central to nation-building.

Dhami said the campaign seeks to encourage citizens to adopt values of equality, compassion and public participation while working towards a discrimination-free society.

He also referred to various welfare programmes implemented by the Centre and the state, including Ujjwala, Jal Jeevan Mission, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ayushman Bharat and the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, stating that these initiatives have expanded access to basic services for economically weaker households.

Infrastructure projects outlined The chief minister highlighted several ongoing and completed projects in the Bhagwanpur region covering flood management, education, healthcare and urban infrastructure.

According to the government, flood protection works worth around ₹12 crore have been undertaken in the Bahadurpur-Sonali area, while lake beautification projects worth approximately ₹3 crore are also being implemented.

He said a modern educational institution is being constructed at an estimated cost of ₹49 crore. Other projects include establishment of a Block Public Health Unit at the local Community Health Centre, construction of a new tehsil building worth about ₹8 crore and expansion of road connectivity and civic infrastructure.

The chief minister said these investments are intended to strengthen public infrastructure while improving service delivery in the region.

Statewide implementation planned Cabinet minister Khajan Das said the campaign aims to familiarise communities with Guru Ravidas' teachings and noted that ceremonial Kalash Yatras carrying sacred soil from the saint's birthplace in Varanasi are being organised across the country.

During the programme, Dhami handed ceremonial kalash to BJP district presidents to facilitate similar outreach programmes across Uttarakhand.

The event was attended by ministers, religious leaders, public representatives, senior government officials and local residents.