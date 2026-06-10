Uttarakhand launches science, technology and innovation policy 2026, eyes research-driven growth

The Uttarakhand government has launched the Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) Policy 2026, aimed at accelerating research, innovation and technology-led development across the state. The policy, released by the Information Technology, Good Governance and Science & Technology Department, seeks to transform Uttarakhand into a leading hub for science, technology and information technology while supporting the state's broader vision of self-reliance and sustainable growth.

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The policy proposes a governance framework that encourages scientific thinking and innovation while addressing local developmental challenges through technology. A state-level advisory body will be established to oversee implementation, monitoring and evaluation of the policy, alongside decentralised institutional structures to strengthen research and innovation ecosystems across the state.

Policy aims to bridge research, governance and industry A key focus of the policy is building stronger collaboration among government departments, public sector units, private companies, startups, academic institutions and research organisations.

Key measures include:

Formation of a state-level coordination committee

Establishment of STI units across departments and organisations

Digital archiving of publicly funded research data

Wider access to scientific knowledge and research resources

Promotion of indigenous technologies and localisation The policy also proposes leveraging the Government of India's "One Nation, One Subscription" initiative to improve access to scientific journals and archives.

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Local innovation and education at the centre The policy emphasises development of local technology solutions tailored to Uttarakhand's needs and seeks to integrate traditional knowledge systems with modern scientific research.

The government plans to strengthen science education through:

Infrastructure development in educational institutions

Capacity-building programmes for students, teachers and researchers

Advanced teaching-learning centres aligned with the National Education Policy

Science communication and public engagement initiatives The state also plans to support the creation of science cities, science centres, planetariums, Atal Tinkering Labs, AI labs, astronomy observation groups and centres of excellence.

Push for emerging technologies The policy identifies several frontier technologies as priority areas:

Artificial intelligence

Blockchain

Robotics

Drones

Augmented reality

Virtual reality

Mixed reality In addition, research in space technology, biotechnology, nanotechnology, digital systems, disaster management and food-water-energy security will receive support.

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To encourage innovation, the government plans to organise fellowships, scholarships, workshops and collaborative research projects connecting scientists, innovators and technology experts.

Innovation observatory to act as digital repository One of the key proposals under the policy is the establishment of a Science, Technology and Innovation Observatory. The platform will function as a centralised digital repository containing information on schemes, grants, incentives and innovation-related programmes.

The government also plans to assist innovators with patent filings, copyrights, intellectual property rights and related legal processes while creating online learning platforms to support research activities.

UCOST Director General Prof Durgesh Pant said the policy would help address critical challenges facing the state.

"Uttarakhand is currently facing several challenges, including natural disasters, climate change and growing pressure on the Himalayan ecosystem. The new policy will establish better coordination among science and technology institutions, research organisations, academia, industries and innovators to address these challenges," he said.

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Pant further said, "The policy will ensure inclusive and equitable participation in science and innovation by providing equal opportunities to women, people living in rural and remote areas, marginalised communities and persons with disabilities."