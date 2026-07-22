Uttarakhand launches second phase of single women self-employment scheme, disburses ₹2.76 crore via DBT

The Uttarakhand government on Wednesday launched the second phase of the Mukhyamantri Ekal Mahila Swarozgar Yojana, under which ₹2.76 crore was transferred through direct benefit transfer (DBT) to 488 beneficiaries, officials said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami launched the second phase of the scheme at the Chief Minister's Camp Office in Dehradun. The government transferred the first instalment of ₹1.55 crore to 212 new beneficiaries under the second phase, while 276 women covered in the first phase received the second instalment of ₹1.20 crore. The first phase of the scheme was launched on February 10, 2026, when 484 beneficiaries received financial assistance worth ₹3.45 crore.

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The scheme is aimed at supporting single, destitute, widowed, abandoned and divorced women, along with acid attack survivors, women affected by other crimes and transgender persons. Eligible beneficiaries can receive project assistance of up to ₹2 lakh to establish self-employment ventures, with the state government providing a subsidy of up to 75%.

Scheme targets self-employment for vulnerable women Addressing the event, Dhami said the government's priority is to provide women with dignity, security and economic self-reliance. He said the objective of the scheme is not only to extend financial assistance but also to enable beneficiaries to build sustainable livelihoods through self-employment.

He added that women in Uttarakhand are contributing to both their families and the state's economy, and empowering them strengthens society as a whole.

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Government highlights wider women empowerment initiatives The chief minister said the state government is also promoting women entrepreneurs through initiatives such as the Uttarakhand State Rural Livelihood Mission, Sashakt Bahna Utsav Yojana, Mukhyamantri Mahila Self-Help Group Empowerment Scheme and Mukhyamantri Udyamshala Yojana.

According to the government, more than 15,000 women entrepreneurs, self-help groups and Lakhpati Didis are receiving incubation support. It also said products under the House of Himalayas brand are being promoted in domestic and international markets.

The government said nearly five lakh women are engaged in economic activities through more than 70,000 self-help groups in the state. More than 2.65 lakh women have become Lakhpati Didis, while over 7,000 village organisations and 500 cluster organisations are supporting women-led collective enterprises.

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Dhami also highlighted measures including 30% horizontal reservation for women in government jobs and the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, saying these initiatives strengthen women's rights and participation.

Women Empowerment and Child Development Minister Rekha Arya said the scheme is creating local livelihood opportunities for single women by providing financial assistance, training, entrepreneurship support and market linkages. She urged beneficiaries to make full use of the scheme and inspire other women to become self-reliant.