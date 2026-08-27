Uttarakhand Moves to Expand Specialised Healthcare and Paramedical Education

Uttarakhand's efforts to expand specialised healthcare and medical education have received a positive response from the Centre, with the Union Health Ministry examining proposals for a super-speciality hospital and a paramedical college in the state.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda has informed Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami that both proposals have been forwarded to the concerned divisions for departmental examination.

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The proposals envisage establishing the super-speciality hospital and paramedical college under the Hemwati Nandan Bahuguna Uttarakhand Medical Education University. According to the state government, the initiatives are aimed at addressing two critical needs—advanced treatment facilities for complex illnesses and a stronger trained workforce to support the state's healthcare system.

The proposed super-speciality hospital is expected to provide high-level treatment for serious and complex diseases and strengthen specialised healthcare infrastructure within Uttarakhand. The paramedical college, on the other hand, would help develop trained paramedical personnel and create a stronger pipeline of technical and support staff for healthcare institutions.

In his letter to Dhami, Nadda stated that the proposal for the super-speciality hospital is being examined by the relevant department/division of the Union Health Ministry. The paramedical college proposal has similarly been sent to the concerned division for examination.

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Dhami had placed both proposals before the Centre as part of his efforts to expand medical and paramedical education and improve specialist healthcare services in Uttarakhand. The Chief Minister has described the Centre's examination of the proposals as a significant step towards strengthening the state's health and medical education infrastructure.

Dhami Calls for Greater Focus on Women's Empowerment On the eve of Raksha Bandhan, Dhami also extended his greetings to the people of the state and underlined the festival's message of affection, trust, protection and social harmony.

He said Raksha Bandhan is also associated with respect for women and reinforces the spirit of dignity and safety for women in society. The Chief Minister said women's empowerment is among the government's highest priorities and stressed that a prosperous Uttarakhand cannot be built without ensuring women's empowerment and progress.

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Dhami pointed to measures including opportunities for women in self-employment, entrepreneurship and jobs, as well as 30% horizontal reservation for women in government services. He said lakhs of women across the state are working towards self-reliance through self-help groups.

Women will also receive free travel on Uttarakhand Transport Corporation buses on August 28 and 29 on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan.

The Chief Minister appealed to citizens to contribute towards building a society that promotes the dignity, safety, empowerment and progress of women.