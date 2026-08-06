Uttarakhand, NCC discuss expansion plan for border districts and training infrastructure

The Uttarakhand government and the National Cadet Corps (NCC) have discussed a roadmap for expanding NCC coverage across the state, with particular emphasis on border and remote districts, as part of efforts to widen youth participation and strengthen training infrastructure.

During a meeting at Uttarakhand Sadan in New Delhi, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami met NCC Director General Lieutenant General Virendra Vats to review proposals relating to institutional expansion, infrastructure development and future training capacity.

According to the state government, the discussions covered the establishment of additional NCC units in underserved regions, strengthening training facilities and plans for a proposed NCC academy.

Plans for institutional expansion Officials said the Director General outlined the need to increase the organisation's presence in border and remote areas so that more students can participate in NCC activities.

The proposed expansion also includes investments in modern training infrastructure intended to improve the quality of cadet training and enhance institutional capacity across the state.

The government said wider access to NCC programmes could support youth development while strengthening leadership, discipline and community engagement.

State government reiterates support Chief Minister Dhami said the state continues to prioritise programmes that promote leadership, patriotism and public service among young people.

He described the NCC as an important institution that contributes to personality development, confidence building and civic responsibility while preparing students for broader national service.

The chief minister assured the Director General that the state government would provide full cooperation for proposals related to NCC expansion and infrastructure development.

According to officials, administrative support would be extended for the timely implementation of approved initiatives.

Broader objective of youth development The meeting also reviewed future institutional requirements, including proposals for an NCC academy and upgraded training facilities designed to support long-term expansion.

Officials said improving infrastructure could enable greater participation from educational institutions while extending opportunities to students in geographically challenging regions.

The proposed initiatives are expected to strengthen the state's youth development ecosystem by improving access to structured training programmes and leadership opportunities.

The state government said expanding NCC facilities is expected to improve access to structured training for students in underserved areas while encouraging greater participation in leadership, adventure, community service and national integration programmes. Officials said the proposals aim to strengthen institutional capacity over the long term.