Uttarakhand Opens 83 Himalayan Peaks to Boost Mountaineering and Adventure Tourism

Uttarakhand has opened 83 major Himalayan peaks for mountaineering expeditions, marking a significant policy push to strengthen adventure tourism and attract climbers from India and abroad. The decision has been implemented by the Uttarakhand Tourism Development Council in coordination with the Forest Department.

The peaks, located across the Garhwal and Kumaon regions, range in height from 5,700 metres to 7,756 metres and include globally recognised summits such as Kamet, Nanda Devi East, Chaukhamba, Trishul, Shivling, Satopanth, Changabang, Panchachuli and Neelkanth.

The move is aimed at positioning Uttarakhand as a key destination on the global mountaineering circuit, while also promoting employment and economic activity in remote and border areas.

In a major incentive for domestic climbers, the state has waived all expedition-related fees for Indian mountaineers for the notified peaks. These include peak fees, camping charges and environmental fees that were earlier levied by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation and the Forest Department. The waiver is expected to encourage young climbers who were previously deterred by high costs.

For foreign mountaineers, the state has removed additional state-level charges, requiring them to pay only the fees prescribed by the Indian Mountaineering Foundation. Officials said this would improve Uttarakhand’s international competitiveness and lead to an increase in foreign expeditions.

All mountaineering permissions will now be processed through the Uttarakhand Mountaineering Permission System, an online portal designed to streamline approvals and improve transparency.

The policy is also expected to generate employment in local communities by increasing demand for guides, porters, transport services and homestays, strengthening the rural economy and reducing migration.

Authorities have emphasised that safety protocols and environmental regulations will be strictly enforced. Expeditions will be required to follow sustainable practices and adhere to the “Leave No Trace” principle to safeguard the Himalayan ecosystem.