Uttarakhand plans 100-mile ultra run to boost border tourism

Uttarakhand plans to hold a 100 Miles Himalayan Endurance Ultra Run in the first week of May next year, with a proposed route from Mana Pass through Badrinath and Joshimath to Auli. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the event while participating in the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run 2.0 in Gunji, Pithoragarh district, on Sunday. The race is intended to attract runners from India and abroad.

Mana Pass, the proposed starting point, is approximately 5,600 metres above sea level. Dhami presented awards to winners in the 70-km and 42-km categories and encouraged runners. He said racing in the high Himalayas, amid difficult terrain, adverse weather and low oxygen levels, requires courage, discipline and determination.

Border tourism ambitions Dhami said the Adi Kailash Parikrama Run showcases the natural beauty, cultural heritage and tourism potential of Uttarakhand’s border regions. More than 700 runners participated in its first edition in 2025. He said Inner Line Permits issued for the Adi Kailash region had increased significantly compared with the previous year, reflecting greater interest among tourists and pilgrims. The announcement did not provide permit figures.

The proposed 100-mile race would add a long-distance endurance event to the state’s adventure tourism portfolio. Its route is expected to introduce participants to the region’s Himalayan geography.

Tourism and local livelihoods Dhami said tourism could strengthen local economies. Events such as the run can generate business for homestays, local guides, transport operators, hotels and food establishments, while creating employment and self-employment opportunities for young people.

He referred to the Centre’s Vibrant Villages Programme, which focuses on infrastructure, tourism and livelihood opportunities in border settlements. Dhami said the government was working to develop these areas as the country’s “first villages”, rather than viewing them as its last.

The state is promoting trekking, mountaineering, river rafting, kayaking, paragliding, mountain cycling and angling. An ultra-running event was held in Niti Valley this year, and adventure tourism activities are also being expanded in Auli, Munsiyari, Rishikesh and Tehri.

Local culture and event support Dhami said Uttarakhand’s Himalayan landscape and cultural heritage could support tourism growth. In Gunji, members of the Rang community welcomed him in traditional attire.

He praised the Indian Army, Indo-Tibetan Border Police and Sashastra Seema Bal for supporting the event and honoured their officers and personnel. The government aims to ensure tourism benefits reach communities in remote border settlements.