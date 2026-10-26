Uttarakhand plans honorarium revision for sanitation workers, says Dhami

Uttarakhand chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday announced that the state government would soon consider an increase in the honorarium paid to sanitation workers, or Paryavaran Mitras, employed across various government departments. He said a meeting would be organised at the earliest to take up the matter.

Advertisement

The announcement was made during a procession organised by the Dehradun Municipal Corporation to mark Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti. The chief minister also used the occasion to outline the state's education, housing and social welfare measures for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities.

The proposed honorarium revision is among the employment-related issues raised during the event. Dhami did not specify the proposed revised amount or a timeline for its implementation, but said the government would hold a meeting soon to discuss the matter.

Paying tribute to Maharishi Valmiki, Dhami said the sage had introduced the world to Lord Ram's life through the Ramayana. He described Valmiki's life as an example of how an individual's thoughts and actions could become a source of inspiration for society.

Advertisement

Cultural heritage and the message of social equality Dhami said the Ramayana conveys values such as truth, duty, sacrifice and righteousness, while also emphasising love, equality, fraternity and respect for human dignity. He said a person's identity should be determined by their knowledge, actions and contribution to society rather than caste or social standing.

The chief minister said Maharishi Valmiki's teachings encouraged a society free from discrimination. He added that India's cultural traditions had consistently promoted mutual respect, harmony and social cohesion.

Referring to the Centre's approach under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Dhami said the country was pursuing development alongside efforts to strengthen its cultural heritage and reconnect people with their history and roots. He cited the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya and said the presence of Maharishi Valmiki, Nishadraj and Mata Shabari in the temple complex reflected social harmony and the country's cultural traditions.

Advertisement

He also pointed to the naming of Ayodhya's international airport after Maharishi Valmiki. Dhami said central welfare programmes, including the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, Ayushman Bharat, Jal Jeevan Mission and the free ration scheme, had helped provide better living opportunities to millions of families.

The chief minister also referred to legal provisions for protecting the rights of Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities and addressing atrocities against them. He said the central government's efforts were aimed at bringing disadvantaged and marginalised sections into the mainstream.

Uttarakhand's education and housing support measures Outlining the state government's initiatives, Dhami said students from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities were receiving scholarships from Class 1 to Class 12. The state also operates 15 free hostels, five residential schools and three Industrial Training Institutes for students from these communities.

Advertisement

Free coaching facilities have been arranged to help students prepare for competitive examinations, he said, adding that the objective was to improve their access to education and employment opportunities.

The chief minister said the government had restarted the Atal Awas Yojana to provide housing assistance to homeless families belonging to Scheduled Caste communities. Under the scheme, eligible families are being provided ₹1.20 lakh to construct houses.

He also cited two measures involving financial assistance of ₹50,000 each. One is an incentive for inter-caste marriages involving a person from a Scheduled Caste community, while the other provides assistance for the marriages of daughters from Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe families.

Dhami said the government's stated objective was to ensure that no community was excluded from the development process. He described Uttarakhand's cultural identity as being rooted in its traditions, religious sites and the legacy of sages and saints. The state, he said, was seeking to preserve this heritage while extending development opportunities to all sections of society.

Advertisement

The chief minister expressed confidence that the ideals of Maharishi Valmiki would guide the state's efforts to build a developed Uttarakhand.

Dehradun mayor Saurabh Thapliyal, National Commission for Safai Karamcharis chairperson Bhagwat Prasad Makwana, Mahanagar BJP president Siddharth Agrawal, Shyam Agrawal, Ashok Verma and municipal commissioner Alok Pandey attended the programme.